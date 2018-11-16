This Tri-Cities Prep senior is ready for the big stage of state playoffs

If Colton Tinnin prepares for his upcoming school play, “MacBeth,” like he does for football, the Tri-Cities Prep standout should not worry about his on-stage performance.
He recently auditioned for the William Shakespeare play, and he got the lead.
“I decided to go out this year,” Tinnin said. “I’m a little nervous.”
But before Tinnin begins prepping in earnest for the play, which begins in February, he has – hopefully – a few more auditions for a state football championship.
Tinnin and his Tri-Cities Prep teammates – 11-0 on the season – will play the Toledo Indians (7-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium in a state 2B quarterfinal game.
Where he may lack a little confidence on the big stage in a theater game, Tinnin exudes it when it comes to football.
And why not?
He’s been a two-way starter for Coach Dan Whitsett’s Jaguars all four years he’s been at the private school.
As a senior, Tinnin has given opponents fits, whether from his offensive line position as a guard, or from his linebacker position – where he was good enough to be named the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year for 2018.
It wasn’t always so easy, especially as a 139-pound freshman starting on the offensive line.
“Look like the innocent flower, but be the serpent under ‘t. – Lady MacBeth, Act 1, Scene V
“We were super thin on the offensive line back then,” said Whitsett. “He was never a super athlete. Couldn’t catch a pass to save his life. So I put him on the offensive line. He was one of the toughest kids on the team as a freshman. He had a linebacker mentality.
“And when you play that early as a freshman, you have to have size. Or toughness.”
Toughness reigned for Tinnin.
“He’ll talk about how much he got destroyed that year. But then you watch the film, and he looked like a cornered badger,” said Whitsett. “Nobody beat him without a fight.”
Tinnin remembers going up against a 270-pounder: “I could really just only hit him in his legs.”
He never complained of going up against guys twice his size.
Nowadays, the Jaguars run plays where Tinnin can pull and get to the second level – past the defensive line – and hit a linebacker.
“He’s always had good quickness, good speed,” said Whitsett. “As he’s gotten bigger, he’s able to take on bigger tackles. And nobody gets to a defensive end quicker. He loves to pull down the line and ear hole the defensive end.”
“I bear a charmed life…” – MacBeth, Act V, Scene VII
But as much fun as that is, Tinnin really loves to tackle.
“He had 16 tackles against St. Bernard’s earlier this season. It was unbelievable,” said Whitsett. “He has a nose for the the ball, and he’s relentless against blocks.”
Tinnin has 85 tackles this season to lead the Jags. He averages 9.4 tackles a game; 19 of them have gone for losses, including 5 quarterback sacks.
That just doesn’t happen by accident.
Tinnin prepares.
First, he lives in the weight room.
“He has a full-blown work ethic. He’s always in the weight room,” said Whitsett. “Football is his only sport. So he’s in the weight room year round. Over the course of the year, the football team has 120 lifting opportunities. Colton makes 110 to 120 in a year.”
Second, he watches a lot of game film.
Other players come to Tinnin’s house to watch more game film.
“I love to be able to watch other teams on film, and then dissect what they’re doing,” Tinnin said.
In fact, he keeps a spreadsheet on the sessions, looking for tendencies.
“If this guy is leaning a certain way, we know what he’s going to do and what the play is,” he said. “We actually watch a lot more film so that we’re all on the same page.”
Third, he works out more than what’s required.
“I usually work out five times a week,” he said. “I usually run after practice.”
He’s a team captain for a second consecutive season for a reason.
“As a captain, you have to set the tone,” said Tinnin. “You’re leading the prayers, but I’m helping make sure everyone’s grades are all right.”
Yes, that’s right.
He’ll get a tip from a teacher that a teammate hasn’t turned in an assignment or is letting his grade in a class falter. It’s Tinnin who will gently remind him of his responsibilities.
So the next football audition comes Saturday.
Playing against Toledo won’t be easy, Tinnin said.
“They like to come out and hit.”
The Indians run a Wing-T offense, using misdirection and deception to run the ball.
“You have to play assignment football on defense,” said Whitsett. “Things come at you that you haven’t seen all year, and they come at you fast.”
Toledo has won five straight games after starting the season out 2-4. But Whitsett points out those losses were in a stretch run through tough 2B schools Rainier, Adna, Napavine and Kalama.
“These guys have very good size, are very good athletes. As physical as any team we’ve faced,” said Whitsett.
And while the Jaguars can put up points on the scoreboard, their defensive unit will need to be ready and stout.
Tinnin is ready for the challenge.
“I love the strategy and aggression that comes with football,” said Tinnin. “I love defense. I like being in the middle and yelling out what the other team is doing.”
And Whitsett loves having Tinnin in the middle of all that.
“He’s the heart and soul of this defense,” said Whitsett. “We have a very good defense. There are a lot of playmakers on our defense. We’ve also got good role players on defense. But it all begins with Colton.”
