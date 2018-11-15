‘I felt it’s time.’ Kennewick football coach steps down after 17 seasons

Bill Templeton always wanted to be a Kennewick Lion from the time he was 10, going to the games as a young fan.
He played for the Lions, went to college at Montana State University and graduated, then came back to the Tri-Cities to become a teacher and football coach.
He started as an assistant coach at Pasco High, then became a head coach at River View High School in Finley for two seasons.
“I loved being out at River View,” said Templeton. “And I’d have stayed out there, if my alma mater hadn’t of called. I didn’t think I’d ever be the head football coach at Kennewick High School.”
He was. For 17 seasons.
But on Wednesday, he told his returning players he is stepping down.
“I felt it’s time,” said Templeton in a phone interview Thursday. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I’ve coached football for 26 years, 17 at Kennewick.”
Templeton, who will turn 50 in April, will still teach at Kennewick High.
His coaching record at Kennewick is 82-93-1.
He and his staff led the Lions this season to a 6-4 record that including clinching the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top Class 3A playoff berth to regionals.
The Lions’ season ended Nov. 2 when they lost to Mt. Spokane 21-14 at those regionals.
“I feel like I’m leaving the program in good shape,” he said. “There were times we had 10 or 11 juniors on the field at the same time. Kennewick will have a very strong group of football players next year.”
Kennewick School District officials have not said who will take over the position.
