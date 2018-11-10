Roundup: Tri-Cities Prep wins, but not many others will move on

It wasn’t pretty, said Dan Whitsett.
But it was a win
Tri-Cities Prep hung on to beat Wahkiakum 35-28 in overtime to win its first-round 2B state playoff game Saturday at Chiawana High School.
Junior Kendrick Sheehan, filling in for Dante Maiuri at quarterback, was 18-for-28 for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
In addition, “running back Nate Dituri was out of the game at the halfway point with an injury and his backup playing with an injury and being saved for the defensive side of the ball,” said Whitsett.
Sheehan put the wheels to the ground for 46 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 5 carries in the fourth quarter.
The Jags were also without EWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year Colton Tinnin at Linebacker/O-Line along with two other two-way starters besides QB Maiuri.
“It wasn't one bit pretty and we just survived the day,” said Whitsett. “Reinforcements coming next week, and we need to have a great week of practice with much better preparation!”
Kobe Singleton had a big game for Prep, catching 12 passes for 153 yards.
Cole Hiatt led TC Prep with 12 tackles with a sack, while Singleton added 8 tackles.
Prep, the No. 3 seed, will play host in the state quarterfinals next weekend against No. 6 seed Toledo, which beat Reardan 35-3.
O’Dea 49, Kamiakin 7: Kamiakin quarterback Lucas Castilleja scored on a 9-yard TD run to open the game, but it was all O’Dea after that in a Class 3A first-round state football playoff Friday.
Castilleja finished with 191 yards passing, as the Braves finish with a 6-5 record.
Tumwater 21, Prosser 14: Hunter Baker’s 53-yard run with 1:47 to play gave host Tumwater a Class 2A victory over Prosser in the first round of the state tournament on Saturday.
The Mustangs led 14-7 at one point.
Kord Tuttle scored on a 1-yard run, and Will Weinmann connected with Will Thompson for Prosser’s other TD – both in the first half.
Royal 41, Riverside 0: Alonso Hernandez rushed for four touchdowns as Royal routed Riverside in a Class 1A first-round playoff game on Friday.
Sawyer Jenks tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Angial Farias, and scored the final touchdown with a run.
Other scores
Colville rolled past Connell 48-7 in a first-round Class 1A state football playoff game Saturday. No other details were available. … In 2B state games, Columbia-Burbank lost 34-14 to Chewelah on Friday; and Liberty Christian was ousted by Kalama 62-6 on Saturday. No other details were available.
