Playoff football kicks off with a game in Pasco, doubleheader at Lampson

Here we go.
Everything counts. Win or go home. Regional football playoffs at all levels take place Friday and Saturday around the region and state.
Five Mid-Columbia Conference teams play Greater Spokane League squads on Friday for state berths.
When Saturday is over and all playoff games are completed, everyone will know who the 16 participants in each classification are around the state.
Then, at 9 a.m. Sunday, the people who comprise the committees for each classification will meet at the WIAA offices in Renton and discuss, argue, debate, and then finally rank teams from 1 to 16 so state first-round matchups can be determined (1 will play 16, 2 plays 15, etc.).
To get there, though, this region’s teams must win this weekend to be considered by any committee.
Here’s a look at some of the bigger matchups:
Lewis & Clark (7-2) at Chiawana (7-2), Edgar Brown Stadium, 7 p.m., Friday
Coach Dave Hughes’ visiting Tigers lost their last two games, dropping from the GSL’s top 4A seed to No. 3.
LC can put points on the board, led by QB Michael Flaherty and WR Xavier Guillory.
And while Steve Graff’s top-seed 4A Riverhawks – who have won four consecutive games – have QB Preston Vine and RB Gabe Schilz causing some damage on offense, it’s that vaunted Chiawana defense that has shined in the MCC this season.
LB AJ Vongphachanh has been the star of this unit, but he’s not the only one. LB Cameron Breier, Schilz, Deon Lee and Marvell Cooks in the secondary, and defensive linemen Hunter Williams and Bridger Feldmann have been outstanding.
Kicker Ryan Lowry set a Chiawana school record last week against Pasco when he kicked a 50-yard field goal.
Mead (6-3) at Richland (7-2), Lampson Stadium, 5 p.m., Friday
Former Prosser coach Benji Sonnichsen brings his No. 2 seeded Panthers into the Tri-Cities.
Mead won its last two games, beating LC and Central Valley to get in.
Ryan Blair runs the offense at quarterback, and against CV he tossed three TD passes to Michael Workman.
Mike Neidhold’s Bombers are riding a seven-game winning streak. LB Camron Ball had 12 tackles last week against Hanford, and the Bombers are good at putting pressure on quarterbacks.
Josh Fonner has passed for 1,465 yards. His top two targets are Ryan Kriskovich (30 catches for 403 yards) and Cody Sanderson (33 for 402).
But the key guy might be Dhaunye Guice. The senior RB has rushed for 1,100 yards this season, averaging 7.1 yards a carry.
Hanford (6-3) at Gonzaga Prep (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday
The Falcons might just be the best 3 seed ever to come out of the MCC.
Brett Jay’s offensive unit is prolific, starting with senior QB Garrett Horner, who has passed for 2,223 yards (tops in the MCC), 20 TD passes and just 3 interceptions.
RB Jared DeVine has battled an ankle injury since mid season, but he still found the end zone 14 times, and backup Dylan McElderry has been impressive as he gets more touches.
But Jay said he needs to see improvement in his defensive unit’s play for the Falcons to make a postseason run. Hanford, the MCC’s No. 3 seed, has lost its last two games.
Dave McKenna’s Gonzaga Prep Bullpups have won four straight games – including beating LC last Friday to win the GSL 4A title.
Prep likes to run the football, using misdirection, and it starts with the QB, Connor Halonen. The senior rushed for 167 yards last week in the win over LC.
Mt. Spokane (7-2) at Kennewick (6-3), Lampson Stadium, 7:30 p.m., Friday
No one expected Mt. Spokane to be the Greater Spokane League’s No. 2 seed. But the Wildcats were upset last Friday by Shadle Park.
That puts them against MCC top seed Kennewick in a 3A regional game, winner to state, loser out. It’ll be the second half of a Lampson Stadium doubleheader.
The Wildcats got back original starting QB Brady Hill last week after being out since Week 3. Hill passed for 187 yards in last week’s loss.
Meanwhile, the Lions have a talented, opportunistic defense that has shown it can play with anyone. Blaine Chavez, the Lions’ QB, also plays well in the defensive secondary and led the MCC with six interceptions.
On offense, freshman RB Myles Mayovsky has 779 rushing yards (third-best in the MCC) and has scored 14 touchdowns.
Kamiakin (5-4) at Shadle Park (4-5), Joe Albi Stadium, 7:30 p.m., Friday
Kamiakin, after failing to score for six consecutive quarters, went into Hermiston last week needing a win to make the postseason.
Scott Biglin’s Braves found their way, beating Hermiston 34-27 to earn the 3A regional berth.
A big part of that was sophomore RB Tuna Altahir, who rushed for 275 yards. He now has 729 total for the season.
While QB Lucas Castilleja has more interceptions than TD passes this season, he can still move the team. Castilleja has 1,274 passing yards this season.
Shadle Park coach Jim Mace, whose team has reeled off three straight wins, really likes his defense. It held Mt. Spokane last week to 11 points. In fact, the Highlanders have given up just 9 points on average over the last five games.
When Shadle has the ball, the Braves’ D needs to contain Highlanders QB Carson Doyle.
Who’s not playing this weekend
Prosser, by virtue of its 12-0 win over Ellensburg last Saturday in Moses Lake for the 2A CWAC championship, earned a state berth already and gets a week off to wait for Sunday’s ranking announcement and subsequent first-round matchup.
The Mustangs get to rest up and heal some wounds.
Other games
All contests 7 p.m., Friday, unless otherwise noted
Central Valley (5-4) at Hermiston (6-3): Two really good teams the last few years, but this game is for pride because neither squad qualified for the postseason.
College Place (4-5) at Grandview (4-5): Class 1A Hawks visit 2A Greyhounds in first-ever meeting, albeit a season-ender for both squads.
DeSales (3-6) at Lake Roosevelt (8-0): The Irish hit the road in a 2B regional play-in game to state against the North Central Washington B champions.
Granger (4-5) at Connell (6-2): A rematch of last year’s 1A SCAC regional game, in which Connell won 13-8.
Highland (2-6) at River View (3-6): In this nonleague 1A finale, host Panthers hope to finish on a winning note.
Kiona-Benton (3-6) at Zillah (8-0): No. 4-seed SCAC East Bears hope to pull off upset of powerhouse Leopards in 1A regional.
Liberty Christian (6-2) at Manson (4-4): Patriots’ QB Curtis Morgan leads his team on the road in a 2B regional playoff game.
Mabton (5-4) at Brewster (6-3): No. 4 EWAC seed Mabton tries to take down No. 2 CWB seed Brewster in a 2B regional game.
Naches Valley (3-6) at Royal (9-0): Winners of 50 straight, the Knights embark on another run for a state title with this 1A regional contest.
Oroville (3-5) at Columbia-Burbank (7-2), 7 p.m., Saturday: Host Coyotes have been successful in move from 1A to 2B; this is for a state berth.
Othello (4-5) at Cheney (6-3): Good cross regional matchup between two 2A teams who failed to advance to the postseason.
Quincy at Wahluke (3-5): Neither team in the postseason. Class 1A Warriors get to host their 2A neighbors.
Tonasket (2-6) vs. Tri-Cities Prep (9-0), Chiawana High: EWAC 2B champion Jaguars host fifth-place Central Washington B school for a 2B state football berth.
Warden (6-3) at La Salle (7-1): 1A SCAC regional game between teams with good records.
Comments