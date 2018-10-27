Friday football roundup: Chiawana locks up Mid-Columbia title, top 4A seed to playoffs

Chiawana completed its run to the Mid-Columbia Conference title on Friday night, beating Pasco 48-7 in the annual Gravel Pit Bowl at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The Riverhawks finish the regular season with a 7-1 MCC mark, and 7-2 overall.
Chiawana will play host to Lewis & Clark at 7 p.m. Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium in a 4A regional game, with the winner advancing to the state tournament and loser going home.
Against Pasco, Preston Vine and Gabe Schilz were each part of three touchdowns.
Vine rushed for an 81-yard score and tossed a 31-yard scoring strike to Bennie Alferness.
Schilz had TD runs of 10 and 20 yards.
And Vine connected with Schilz for a 27-yard TD pass.
Riverhawks kicker Ryan Lowry set a school record by kicking a 50-yard field goal.
Pasco’s Armani Reyes had 150 yards of passing.
The Bulldogs are set to host University this week in a non-league crossover game.
MCC 3A games
Kennewick grabbed the top Class 3A MCC regional playoff spot when two things happened Friday: The Lions beat Southridge 41-7, and Kamiakin defeated Hermiston 34-27.
The loss eliminated Hermiston from any postseason play, while Kamiakin grabs the MCC’s No. 2 Class 3A regional playoff berth.
In Spokane on Friday, Shadle Park upset Mt. Spokane 14-11, giving Shadle Park the Greater Spokane League’s No. 1 3A regional berth, while Mt. Spokane takes No. 2.
So the regional playoffs on Friday, Nov. 2, will have Kennewick playing host to Mt. Spokane at 7 p.m. at Lampson Stadium, and Kamiakin traveling to play Shadle Park at 7:30 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium.
In Kennewick’s victory over Southridge, freshman Myles Mayovsky rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries, and he scored two touchdowns.
Lions QB Blaine Chavez had TD passes of 40 and 29 yards. He also ran in a touchdown from the 1.
Southridge got on the board in the fourth quarter, when Brendon Beckwith connected with Alex Teal for an 80-yard touchdown pass.
▪ Down in Hermiston, Kamiakin rode the legs of sophomore running back Tuna Altahir to victory.
Altahir had 275 yards of rushing on 30 carries, scoring four touchdowns.
Two of those came in the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 20-20, Altahir broke loose for a 63-yard TD run and a 27-20 lead.
The Braves expanded that lead to 34-20 with 2:47 to play when Altahir rushed into the end zone from 11 yards out.
Hermiston’s Andrew James responded quickly, moving the offense downfield and connecting with Wyatt Noland for an 18-yard TD pass with 2:13 to play. That cut the Kamiakin lead to 34-27, but the Braves defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone the remaining few minutes to clinch the win.
Kamiakin QB Lucas Castilleja added 74 yards rushing for the Braves, while James paced Hermiston with 178 yards passing and 90 yards rushing.
Jordan Ramirez led Hermiston’s receivers with seven catches for 126 yards. Noland finished with 107 yards rushing.
Hermiston will host Central Valley in a non-league crossover game next week to end the season.
Wenatchee 35, Walla Walla 6
Josiah Wik scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Blue Devils lost a non-league game to Wenatchee.
Wik finished with 42 yards rushing on 10 carries. Jared McAlvey led Wa-Hi receivers with 5 catches for 62 yards.
Walla Walla finishes the season with a non-league road game at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane against Ferris, set for 5 p.m., Thursday.
Royal 62, College Place 0
The Royal program picked up its state record-setting 50th straight victory in the SCAC East regular-season finale in College Place.
Alonso Hernandez rushed seven times for 98 yards, scoring four touchdowns. Quarterback Sawyer Jenks passed for 242 yards and three TD passes, as Royal rolled up 441 yards of offense compared to College Place’s 20.
Royal begins postseason play next Friday, hosting Naches Valley at 7 p.m., in a 1A regional crossover game.
College Place finishes its season next Friday with a non-league road game at Grandview.
Tri-Cities Prep 63, Dayton-Waitsburg 0
The Jaguars led 49-0 at halftime en route to the EWAC victory over visiting Dayton-Waitsburg.
Dante Maiuri passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns – all in the first quarter – as Prep led 49-0 at halftime.
Freshman running back Alex Ramirez added 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Nate Dituri carried the ball six times for 106 yards, and Max Nelson caught four passes for 103 yards.
Prep opens postseason play with a 2B regional game against Tonasket. The game is set for Friday, Nov. 2, at Chiawana High School, at 7 p.m.
Mabton 20, DeSales 14
Freshman quarterback Andrez Zavala dived into the end zone from the 1 in the fourth quarter, giving host Mabton the EWAC victory over DeSales.
Zavala finished with 193 yards passing.
Zach Leahy led DeSales with 115 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Both teams enter 2B regional postseason play next Friday.
Mabton travels to play Brewster, while DeSales visits Lake Roosevelt.
