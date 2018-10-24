AP high school football poll, Week 9

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Union
2. Mount Si
3. Lake Stevens
4. Puyallup
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Woodinville
7. Bothell
8. Gonzaga Prep
9. Glacier Peak
10. Enumclaw
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. Bellevue
3. O’Dea
4. Mountain View
5. Mount Spokane
6. Lakes
7. Lincoln
8. Squalicum
9. Yelm
10. Oak Harbor
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
1. Hockinson
2. Lynden
3. Steilacoom
4. Liberty of Issaquah
5. Black Hills
6. West Valley of Spokane
7. Tumwater
8. Woodland
9. Archbishop Murphy
10. Prosser
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Zillah
3. Hoquiam
4. Connell
5. Meridian
6. Cascade Christian
7. Okanogan
8. Newport
9. Montesano
10. Mount Baker
Receiving votes: La Salle, Lynden Christian, Omak, Colville.
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Kalama
4. Napavine
5. Asotin
6. Onalaska
7. Reardan
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert
9. Lake Roosevelt
10. Brewster
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa
2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
3. Sunnyside Christian
4. Naselle
5. Garfield-Palouse
Receiving votes: None.
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 9 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Graham-Kapowsin, Woodinville, Bothell, Glacier Peak, Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Bellevue, Lakes, Lincoln, Mount Spokane, Mountain View, Yelm, Peninsula, Squalicum
Class 2A — Hockinson, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Black Hills, Tumwater, West Valley of Spokane, Archbishop Murphy, Pullman, Sequim
Class 1A — Royal, Zillah, Hoquiam, Cascade Christian, Okanogan, Meridian, Mount Baker, Lynden Christian, Colville, La Salle
Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Reardan, Asotin, Lake Roosevelt, Chewelah, Northwest Christian of Colbert
Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Sunnyside Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Naselle
