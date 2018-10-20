Friday football roundup: Royal claims state-record winning streak

ROYAL 69, RIVER VIEW 0: Sawyer Jenks threw three touchdown passes and Alonso Hernandez added two rushing scores and a receiving TD as host Royal beat River View 69-0 to claim a state record in consecutive wins at 49 on Friday night in Royal City.
The Knights scored 42 points in the first quarter of the SCAC East game.
The defense forced six River View turnovers.
The 49 consecutive wins tops the 48-game run the Toledo had from 1965 to 1970.
WALLA WALLA 29, PASCO 24: Visiting Walla Walla used a 22-point third quarter to take the lead and beat Pasco in an MCC contest.
James Moore scored on a 14-yard run; then Keldan Swant connected on a 5-yard scoring strike to Jared McAlvey. Dylan Ashland finished the 22-point run with a 25-yard TD catch from Swant.
Armani Reyes led Pasco with 128 yards passing, while receiver Riley Brown added 4 catches for 76 yards.
Swant finished with 157 passing yards for Wa-Hi, while McAlvey had 10 catches for 120 yards.
MOSES LAKE 33, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Trenton Slatter had 91 yards passing and 24 yards rushing, and Caleb Cook-Parker added 76 yards and seven catches, but it wasn’t enough as visiting Southridge lost to Moses Lake at Lions Field.
Logan Sperline led the Chiefs with a 13-yard rushing touchdown and three more TD passes.
CASHMERE 56, COLLEGE PLACE 14: Brian Jerald tossed two TD passes, one of 51 yards to Braeden Schwartz and the other 29 yards to Jesus Moreno, in a non league loss at Cashmere.
Jerald finished with 242 yards passing.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 56, WHITE SWAN 14: Curtis Morgan had 148 yards rushing, 243 yards passing, and five TD passes as host Liberty Christian routed last-place White Swan in an EWAC 2B contest.
Receiver Brad Flowers caught five passes for 107 yards.
