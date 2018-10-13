Prep football roundup | Offenses ruled the night in Mid-Columbia

Here’s a look at Friday’s football games:
HANFORD 50, PASCO 6: The Hanford Falcons kept pace atop the Mid-Columbia Conference with a victory over Pasco at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Hanford is now 5-1 in MCC play, 6-1 overall, and tied for first with Chiawana.
Garrett Horner tossed two TD passes, Dylan McElderry scored three times, and Jared DeVine found the end zone two times as the Falcons rolled up 429 yards.
Hanford scored three TDs and a field goal in the first quarter for a 22-0 lead.
That included a 54-yard TD pass from Horner to Luke Sutey. Horner finished with 174 yards passing, while Sutey caught six passes for 115 yards.
DeVine, who was sidelined a few weeks ago with a badly sprained ankle, bounced back with 146 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Hanford’s defense held Pasco to minus-7 yards of rushing on 35 carries. But Pasco QBs Armani Reyes and Kekoa Nery each had 78 yards passing. Brandon Scott caught two passes for 55 yards.
CHIAWANA 44, SOUTHRIDGE 0: AJ Vongphachanh rushed for four touchdowns as visiting Chiawana beat Southridge at Lampson Stadium.
Vongphachanh scored on runs of 2, 33, 1 and 6 yards.
Riverhawks quarterback Preston Vine added two TD passes, including a 25-yard scoring strike to Bennie Alferness. Alferness was the team’s leading receiver with 3 catches for 61 yards.
Alex Teal led Southridge offensively with four receptions for 71 yards.
HERMISTON 61, EISENHOWER 42: Wyatt Noland rushed for 274 yards and scored on TD runs of 34, 3, 59 and 65 yards, as Hermiston won its Homecoming game over Eisenhower in a non-league contest.
The Bulldogs are now 4-2 in MCC play, 5-2 overall.
Hermiston quarterback Andrew James rushed for 114 yards and scored three times, and he through another TD pass.
Jordan Ramirez added an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Ike was paced by quarterback Drew Kornegay, who had 336 passing yards and three TD passes, and the 154 yards rushing and two touchdowns by running back Damien Pacheco.
Hermiston plays at Hanford next Friday.
PROSSER 34, TOPPENISH 0: Kord Tuttle scored three touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return and a 54-yard run, as Prosser defeated visiting Toppenish in a key CWAC South game.
Case Reinmuth added a 6-yard pick-6, while Prosser QB Will Weinmann connected with Levi VerMulm on a 65-yard scoring pass.
With the victory, the Mustangs clinch the top CWAC South playoff berth. They will play the CWAC North champion at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, at Lions Field in Moses Lake for the CWAC title.
Winner of that game automatically advances to the state 2A playoffs, while the loser plays host the following Tuesday in a state play-in game against the No. 2 team from the Great Northern League.
GRANDVIEW 49, WAPATO 0: Christian Gomez scored four touchdowns as host Grandview beat Wapato in a CWAC South game.
Gomez scored on runs of 3, 6 and 2, and caught a 20-yard TD pass from Greyhounds QB Rocco Parrish. Parrish finished the game with 210 yards passing.
OTHELLO 10, ELLENSBURG 7: Bernabe Garza kicked a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, as visiting Othello beat Ellensburg in a big CWAC North game.
Isaiah Perez rushed for 88 yards for the Huskies, and Estevan Ochoa scored on a 10-yard run for Othello.
The win gives Othello a 3-1 record in the CWAC North, while Ellensburg and Ephrata are both 2-1 with CWAC North games scheduled next week. Ellensburg beat Ephrata earlier this season, while Ephrata knocked off Othello last week.
If all three teams finished tied for the lead, a mini-playoff may have to be scheduled.
ROYAL 55, KIONA-BENTON 0: Top-ranked Royal took its 1A football team on the road, rolling up 473 offensive yards en route to an easy SCAC East win.
Sawyer Jenks ran for a score and tossed two TD passes, while Alonso Hernandez added two rushing TDs.
Angel Farias led the Knights’ receiving corps, catching 4 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Royal’s defense held Ki-Be to just 25 yards of offense.
Tyler Fisher had 42 rushing yards to pace Ki-Be.
COLLEGE PLACE 36, WAHLUKE 25: Braeden Schwartz scored three different ways in leading College Place over Wahluke in an SCAC East contest.
Schwartz scored on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Brian Jarold, added a 52-yard punt return for a score, and finished with a 67-yard interception return for a TD.
Jerald also added TD passes of 11 and 16 yards to Tanner Schreindl.
College Place won the game despite be outgained 373 to 211 in total yards.
Oscar Rodriguez led the Warriors, going 22-for-44 for 230 yards and three TDs.
RIVER VIEW 35, GOLDENDALE 16: Tre Sakota passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns as visiting River View beat Goldendale in a non-league game.
Rylan Naughton had five catches for the Panthers for 143 yards and a score, and running back Isaiah Turner scored two rushing TDs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 76, WHITE SWAN 0: Tri-Cities Prep, unbeaten at 7-0 and sitting in first place in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference, played plenty of reserves in the shutout of last-place White Swan.
Freshman Alex Ramirez carried the football 12 times for 102 yards, as the Jaguars rolled up 400 yards of offense.
Prep QB Dante Maiuri completed just 4 passes on 6 attempts, but they were all for touchdowns.
Kobe Singleton intercepted two passes for Prep, and scored three different ways: a touchdown reception, an interception pick-6, and a punt return for a score.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 18, MABTON 8: Curtis Morgan passed for one touchdown and ran for two more, and visiting Liberty Christian held Mabton to 8 points in the EWAC 2B game.
Morgan finished with 241 yards passing and added another 74 yards rushing.
Noah Hayden had the big numbers in receiving for the Patriots, catching six passes for 128 yards.
Football
MCC STANDINGS
TEAM
MCC
OVERALL
Hanford
5-1
6-1
Chiawana
5-1
5-2
Hermiston
4-2
5-2
Kennewick
4-2
5-2
Richland
4-2
5-2
Kamiakin
4-2
4-3
Pasco
1-5
1-6
Walla Walla
1-6
1-6
Southridge
0-7
0-7
Friday’s scores
Chiawana 44, Southridge 0
Hanford 50, Pasco 6
Hermiston 61, Eisenhower 42
Kennewick 37, Walla Walla 17
Richland 21, Kamiakin 14
Thursday, Oct. 18
All games at 7 p.m.
Chiawana at Kamiakin
Friday, Oct. 19
Hermiston at Hanford
Richland at Kennewick
Southridge at Moses Lake
Walla Walla at Pasco
CWAC NORTH
TEAM
CWAC
OVERALL
Othello
3-1
4-3
Ellensburg
2-1
3-3
Ephrata
2-1
3-4
EastValley
1-2
3-4
Quincy
0-3
2-4
CWAC SOUTH
Prosser
3-0
5-2
Toppenish
3-1
5-2
Selah
1-2
5-2
Grandview
1-2
4-3
Wapato
0-3
1-6
Friday’s scores
East Valley 33, Quincy 30
Grandview 49, Wapato 0
Othello 10, Ellensburg 7
Prosser 34, Toppenish 0
Selah 34, Ephrata 7
Thursday, Oct. 18
All games at 7 p.m.
Ellensburg at Quincy
Friday, Oct. 19
East Valley at Ephrata
Othello at Pullman
Prosser at Wapato
Selah at Grandview
SCAC EAST
TEAM
SCAC
OVERALL
Royal
4-0
7-0
Connell
3-1
4-2
Warden
2-2
4-3
Kiona-Benton
2-2
3-4
CollegePlace
2-3
4-3
RiverView
1-3
3-4
Wahluke
1-4
3-4
Friday’s scores
College Place 36, Wahluke 25
Connell 28, Warden 7
River View 35, Goldendale 16
Royal 55, Kiona-Benton 0
Friday, Oct. 19
All games at 7 p.m. Unless noted
College Place at Cashmere, 6 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Connell
River View at Royal
Wahluke at Warden
EWAC 2B
TEAM
EWAC
OVERALL
TrI-CitiesPrep
5-0
7-0
Columbia-Burbank
4-1
5-2
LibertyChristian
3-2
4-2
DeSales
3-2
3-4
Mabton
2-3
3-4
Dayton-Waitsburg
2-3
2-5
Kittitas-Thorp
1-4
1-5
WhiteSwan
0-5
0-7
Friday’s scores
Columbia-Burbank 44, DeSales 16
Dayton-Waitsburg 58, Kittitas-Thorp 22
Liberty Christian 18, Mabton 8
Tri-Cities Prep 76, White Swan 0
Friday, Oct. 19
All games at 7 p.m.
Columbia-Burbank at Dayton-Waitsburg
DeSales at Tri-Cities Prep, Chiawana High
Kittitas-Thorp at Mabton
White Swan at Liberty Christian, Hanford High
