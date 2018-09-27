Hanford to take on Chiawana as season reaches midpoint in MCC

This week marks the halfway point of the high school football regular season.
No one has run away with the Mid-Columbia Conference title yet.
But now we start getting down to the nitty gritty, starting with a big matchup in Richland.
Chiawana (3-0 MCC, 3-1 overall) visits Hanford (3-1, 3-1) in a key MCC battle at 7 p.m., Friday at Fran Rish Stadium.
This game pits the MCC’s No. 1 offense (Hanford) against the MCC’s top defense (Chiawana).
Hanford is coming off a 48-0 win last Thursday at Southridge.
Chiawana comes in after suffering a 41-9 non-league home loss to Union of Vancouver.
“Our offense needs to be better this week,” said Chiawana head coach Steve Graff. “And our defense cannot disappear for four minutes.”
Graff was referring to the 4 minutes and 36 seconds early in the second half, in which Union went on a 28-0 run, turning a tight 13-9 battle into the 41-9 blowout.
The upside was it was a non-conference game and doesn’t hurt the Riverhawks in the MCC standings, where they sit on top.
“We had a good week of practice,” said Graff, referring to how the team responded after the loss.
That’s good, because Hanford has some weapons on offense, but also defense.
“Hanford is really good on both sides of the ball,” said Graff.
The Falcons are ranked second as a team on defense.
“Steven Dyer, our defensive coordinator, works year round on this defense,” said Hanford head coach Brett Jay.
Linebacker Gunnar Beyer and defensive lineman Conner Milliken have been outstanding on the defensive side of the ball. Jay also mentioned LB Blake VanderTop as being outstanding lately.
On offense, Hanford quarterback Garrett Horner has thrown for 1,106 yards and sometimes throws to as many as 10 different receivers in a game. Horner’s TD-to-interception ratio is 11-to-1, and he’s the highest ranked QB in the MCC with a 174 pass efficiency rating. His 1,192 total yards of offense leads the conference.
Jared DeVine, last year’s top MCC rusher, can still churn out the yards.
“We have to tackle the guy with the ball,” said Graff, focusing on DeVine. “We have to pressure the passer and cover their receivers.”
That formula worked a few weeks ago for Kamiakin, which used outside pressure on Horner to force him out of the pocket and make many of his passes thrown on the run. The Braves beat the Falcons 28-14.
Expect Chiawana linebackers Cameron Breier and AJ Vongphachanh to do the same.
“I think Chiawana will play their game defensively,” Jay added. “They always have a couple guys up front who can bring the pressure.”
Graff will need quarterbacks Preston Vine and JP Zamora to run the offensive unit efficiently, with perhaps RB Gabe Schilz chewing up yards and the clock, trying to keep the ball out of Horner’s hands.
TC PREP PLAYS ON SATURDAY: The other big game this weekend has Tri-Cities Prep (4-0) playing host to St. Bernard’s (5-1) out of Eureka, Calif., at 6 p.m. Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium.
“It will kinda have a college bowl game feel, with the boys being able to spend some time together a day prior to going at it in the game,” said TC Prep coach Dan Whitsett.
St. Bernard’s was scheduled to arrive by bus on Thursday night.
“They will join us for Mass (Friday) at TCP at 10:50 a.m., and then they will practice at Chiawana from 5:30-6:30,” said Whitsett. “Then we will have a dinner together at TCP at 7:30.
This dinner is hosted by Mike DePeel (Hanford Booster President) who is a St. Bernard’s Alum and played college football at University of Redlands.”
As for the game, the host Jaguars must concentrate on stopping the Crusaders’ quarterback, Will Omey. He has passed for 1,011 yards and rushed for 825 this season. Defensively, he has three interceptions.
“They have good size, lots of speed, and they spread you out with a very good dual threat QB behind center,” said Whitsett of Omey. “Defensively, we have to be successful more times than not against their QB run game.”
Linebackers Colton Tinnin (33 tackles) and Jacob Levy (26) are ranked 1-2 in tackles for the Jaguars. It’ll be their job to help rein in Omey.
Whitsett also praised junior DT Zerric Pardini.
“He has played very well in the first four games, outplaying anyone else on the d-line,” said Whitsett. “I’ve been very encouraged by his level of play.”
The Jaguars will counter with WR Kobe Singleton, who has 19 catches for 403 yards. Singleton also has three interceptions on defense.
Whitsett also said he expects RB/LB Zerek Baker to not play.
“He was out last week as well on concussion protocol,” said Whitsett. “Starting OC/DE Frank Mercado may not play as well with a calf injury.”
The game is also being televised on SWX television.
BRING YOUR FILM: The WIAA Executive Board approved a video exchange policy this week for teams involved in state playoff games.
From the WIAA website: “Coaches will be required to provide a copy of their team’s three most recent games to their first-round opponent within 30 minutes of the tournament brackets being announced on Nov. 4. If the timeline is not met, WIAA staff will be notified and work with athletic directors to meet this requirement. If the video is not received by 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, the coach in violation will be prohibited from coaching the ensuing game.”
That last part might seem a bit harsh.
But some leagues (and some teams) in this state don’t share film.
Fairness was an issue.
Ryland Spencer, a prep football guru who sees a lot more prep football games in this state than anyone else, stated on Twitter that the state football seeding committee recommended the move to the WIAA, and there were many head coaches on that committee.
In addition, Spencer said, it’s virtually impossible to find the bodies to scout 30 other teams by yourself.
Liberty Christian coach Craig Lukens has the last word with a Tweet he sent out Thursday.
“Three years ago I sent an assistant coach to the (Tacoma) dome to scout Lummi/Neah Bay. Ended up giving that film to ACH (Almira-Coulee/Hartline) when they beat us the next night. My coaches spend enough time away from their families as it is. This is a great rule.”
Other games
College Place at River View: One of these teams will get the first SCAC East win of the season.
Davis at Kennewick: Big wins the last 2 weeks for host Lions; now going into a non-conference game.
DeSales at Kittitas/Thorp: Visiting Irish have lost 2 straight, need a road EWAC 2B win.
Grandview at Prosser, Fiker Stadium: Mustangs held off Selah in a CWAC South game last week; now take on neighborhood rivals in another CWAC South contest.
Kamiakin at Pasco, Edgar Brown Stadium: Both teams lost last week. Someone gets a big bounce-back win in MCC play.
Liberty Christian at Columbia Burbank: Visiting Pats beat DeSales last week for first time ever; now face tough Burbank squad, which is 3-1, in EWAC game.
Mabton at Dayton/Waitsburg: Struggling visiting Vikings, losers of three straight, looking for first EWAC 2B win.
Naches Valley at Connell: Host Eagles once again step out of SCAC East play.
Othello at Ephrata: Tough Huskies go on the road trying to defend their CWAC North title.
Richland at Walla Walla, Borleske Stadium: RB Dhuanye Guice has been lights out lately for Bombers, giving them a strong ground game.
Southridge at Hermiston: Host Bulldogs’ Wyatt Noland leads MCC in rushing yards with 689.
Sunnyside at Eisenhower: Don’t know if there is a better passing connection around than Derek Escamilla to Mike Rivera that visiting Grizzlies have.
Wahluke at Kiona-Benton: Both teams are 2-2, but host Bears are 2-0 in SCAC East play, while visiting Warriors are 0-2.
Warden at Royal: Visiting Cougars are 3-1 (1-0 in SCAC East); but Knights haven’t lost in a few years and are 4-0 (1-0).
Comments