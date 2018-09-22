Prep football roundup: Hanford bounces back with win over Suns

The Hanford Falcons bounced back Thursday from last week’s 28-14 loss to Kamiakin by shutting down Southridge 48-0 at Lampson Stadium.
Hanford quarterback Garrett Horner was 19-for-27 for 247 yards and four TD passes. Horner completed passes to 11 different Falcons.
Meanwhile, running back Jared DeVine got the rushing game going, carrying the ball 14 times for 112 yards and a score.
On defense, safety Chris Gray collected two of Hanford’s four interceptions, including a 35-yard pick-6.
Defensively, Hanford held Southridge to 109 yards of offense.
The running clock was in play most of the second half.
The game was hampered by penalties. Hanford was cited nine times for 92 yards, with the Suns were hit with 12 penalties for 150 yards.
The Falcons are now 3-1 in Mid-Columbia Conference play, while Southridge falls to 0-4.
FALCONS 48, SUNS 0
Hanford
14
21
7
6
– 48
Southridge
0
0
0
0
– 0
SCORING PLAYS
Han – Blake VanderTop 6 pass from Garrett Horner (Xavier Uvalle kick)
Han – Mason Ciolli 17 pass from Horner (Uvalle kick)
Han – Chris Gray 35 interception return (Uvalle kick)
Han – Jared DeVine 1 run (Uvalle kick)
Han – Alec Cruz 2 pass from Horner (Uvalle kick)
Han – Kaden Lee 16 pass from Horner (Uvalle kick)
Han – Dylan McElderry 8 pass from Easton Wise-Hyde (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Han, DeVine 13-106, Wise-Hyde 1-18, Lee 1-16, McElderry 4-7, Kamari Durmas 3-5, Louis Werner 1-4, Cruz 1-minus 3, Totals 24-153. Sou, Ryan Stayrook 6-11, Theron McCullough 2-0, Trenton Slatter 3-minus 8, Brendan Beckwith 4-minus 39, Totals 15-minus 36.
PASSING – Han, Horner 20-28-0-267, Wise-Hyde 3-5-0-40. Sou, Beckwith 9-24-2-137, Slatter 3-7-2-7.
RECEIVING – Han, DeVine 5-50, Luke Sutey 1-49, Lee 3-44, McElderry 2-37, VanderTop 3-28, Edward DeLaPaz 2-24, Ciolli 2-20, Trey Venegas 2-20, Jaxon Farrah 1-18, Caleb Harvey 1-15, Cruz 1-2. Sou, Caleb Cook-Parker 6-86, Edy Centeno 2-43, Alex Teal 1-9, R.Stayrook 1-4, Kody Reiboldt 2-3.
FIRST DOWNS – Han 24, Sou 8. FUMBLES-LOST – Han 3-3, Sou 2-1. PENALTIES-YARDS – Han 9-92, Sou 13-142.
Hermiston 42, Walla Walla 7: Wyatt Noland ran for 180 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs back into the win column after last week’s loss to Kennewick.
Sunnyside 51, West Valley 20: Derrick Escamilla threw for 297 yards, ran for 100 more, and had a hand in five touchdowns as the Grizzlies exploded in a Big Nine contest.
East Valley 44, Grandview 21: Christian Gomez had 18 carries for 138 yards and three rushing touchdowns, but Grandview still suffered its first loss of the season.
Mike Rivera had four catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder.
Prosser 28, Selah 23: Kord Tuttle ran for 106 yards and a TD, and Will Weinmann threw for two scores and ran for another for the Mustangs in the CWAC South battle.
Will Thompson was on the receiving end of both throwing touchdowns, including a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter for a three-score lead that held up.
Tri-Cities Prep 55, Mabton 14: Nate Dituri ran for 191 yards and at least three TDs (stats were incomplete) and Kendric Sheehan threw for 231 yards on just 10 completions for the Jaguars.
Liberty Christian 36, DeSales 24: Curtis Morgan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Patriots.
Morgan’s favorite targets were Mason Knode (7-125, TD), Brad Flowers (5-141, 2 TDs) and Noah Hayden (6-71).
