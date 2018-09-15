Prep football roundup: Pasco airs it out vs. Suns, snaps losing skid

Pasco 48, Southridge 6: Armani Reyes threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns – three of them to Riley Brown, who also had a huge night – and the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1 MCC) rolled to their first win in three seasons.
Riley hauled in eight catches for 209 yards, including TDs of 62, 33 and 33 yards. Noah Gonzalez ran for 147 yards, and Alan Muniz had 63 yards and two TDs on the ground.
The win snapped a 27-game losing streak for Pasco, which went 4-66 over the previous seven seasons.
Southridge (0-3, 0-3) got 148 yards passing from Trenton Slater, 71 of that on a scoring hookup with Alex Teal.
Chiawana 48, Walla Walla 3: The Riverhawks defense nearly pitched a shutout, and freshman quarterback JP Zamora threw for three touchdowns in an MCC win over visiting Walla Walla.
The Blue Devils were held to just 20 yards of offense. Aarloh Valdovinos returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown.
Gabe Schilz ran for 48 yards and two scores for Chiawana, and Ryan Lowry kicked 30- and 29-yard field goals along with four extra points.
Kennewick 26, Hermiston 25: Freshman Myles Mayovsky ran for 169 yards and a touchdown, and the Lions got big plays on special teams and defense in the MCC victory.
Kennewick blocked two extra points and scored on a fake punt, and kicker Ethan Woolery converted his three PATs and connected on a 27-yard field goal. The Lions defense scored a safety to start the fourth quarter.
Hermiston QB Andrew James threw for a pair of scores and ran for another, racking up 244 yards of offense.
The Bulldogs had a shot at a 38-yard field goal with 50 seconds left, but a bad snap spoiled the opportunity.
Prosser 62, Ephrata 14: Will Weinmann threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns, and Kord Tuttle had 91 yards and two scores on the ground for the Mustangs in the CWAC contest.
Haden Hicks and Anthony Kernan were Weinmann’s favored targets, combing for nine catches, 221 yards and four TDs.
West Valley (Spokane) 42, Othello 24: West Valley QB Matthew Allen piled up 243 of total yards, threw for three TDs and ran for another in the nonleaguer.
Grandview 17, Quincy 14: Christian Gomez ran for a 86 yards and pair of touchdowns, and the Greyhounds bounced back from an early 14-0 hole.
Connell 40, College Place 7: Austin Smith threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns, and the Eagles scored 34 points in the first half en route to a big SCAC East win.
Smith also ran for a 19-yard score, Peyton Riner caught four passes for 72 yards and a TD for Connell. College Place was held to just 20 yards of rushing and 106 yards of total offense in suffering its first loss.
Kiona-Benton 27, River View 14: Spencer Weatherby had two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown for River View. Anthony Vasquez returned an interception 32 yards for another score.
No Ki-Be stats were available.
Royal 69, Wahluke 0: Alonso Hernandez had 119 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 rushes, Sawyer Jenks piled up 192 yards and three TDs on just 12 throws, and the Knights scored 62 points in the first half in the SCAC East game.
Carter Dorsing caught two balls for 86 yards, both touchdowns.
Liberty Christian 32, Manson 14: Curtis Morgan was 36-of-57 for 348 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots, and Mason Knode had eight catches for 85 yards and a score.
Nine different receivers caught passes, including Noah Hayden (7 for 61) and Braden Long (4 for 58).
Richland 28, Sunnyside 27
Warden 65, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Tri-Cities Prep 49, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 18
Asotin 42, DeSales 14
Columbia-Burbank 40, Kittitas/Thorp 16
