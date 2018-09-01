Friday football roundup: Kamiakin loses opener at West Valley

West Valley (Yakima) 17, Kamiakin 9: Reggie Harris’s 68-yard touchdown run was the final blow to the Braves in their season opener on the road.
Rams quarterback Spencer Jolley threw for 152 yards and ran for 134.
Kamiakin’s lone TD came on a blocked punt, with Ray Chavez returning it 27 yards. The Braves ran for 97 yards (69 of that from QB Lucas Castilleja, who threw for 101 yards and 2 INTs).
Walla Walla 28, Southridge 0: Josiah Wik scored on an 84-yard kickoff return to start the game, and Jared McAlvey added a 33-yard interception return for the Blue Devils.
Southridge was held to 102 yards of offense. The Blue Devils mustered just 185 themselves and had 95 yards in penalties — not uncommon in a Week 1 game.
Hermiston, Ore. 45, Pasco 0: Wyatt Noland ran for 255 yards and four touchdowns, and Hermiston made a splash jumping into the Mid-Columbia Conference pool.
Andrew James added 91 yards and a TD.
This is the Oregon school’s first season playing in a Washington conference.
Othello 9, Connell 7: Isaiah Perez ran for 88 yards and Gage Pruneda scored a touchdown as the Huskies won a low-scoring affair with their nonleague rival.
Sunnyside 22, Prosser 19: Derrik Escamilla scored on a 27-yard run on fourth down with 1:25 left in the game as the Grizzlies stunned the Mustangs.
Escamilla ran for another score and also threw for 174 yards, including a 75-yard TD to Mike Rivera to open the scoring.
Will Weinmann and Haden Hicks hooked up on three TD throws. Weinmann finished with 265 yards passing, 140 of that to Hicks.
River View 48, Cle Elum 0: D’Angelo Tate hauled in three TDs from Logan Williams to lead the Panthers to the nonleague win in their opener.
Spencer Weatherby had a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Gabe Padilla added another.
College Place 21, Highland 0: Bryan Jerald threw for three touchdowns, two going to Jesus Moreno, to lead the Hawks to the nonleague win.
Jerald finished with 180 yards, the College Place’s defense gave up just 142 total yards.
Royal 34, Ellensburg 0: Angel Farias caught two touchdowns and threw for another, and the three-time defending 1A champion Knights got off to a strong start with a big win over 2A Ellensburg.
Farias caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Sawyer Jenks and also threw a 56-yarder to Gage Christensen. Jenks threw for 278 yards on 16-of-21 passing.
Other local scores:
Chiawana 19, Richland 0
Hanford 32, Kennewick 22
Tri-Cities Prep 67, Liberty Christian 6:
Columbia (Burbank) 25, Dayton-Waitsburg 8
Okanogan 21, Warden 14
Wahluke 23, Wapato 7
