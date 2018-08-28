Prosser, Othello should be head of the CWAC class

When it comes to the Class 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference, prep football fans should expect more of the same for 2018.
More of the divisional alignment, which divided the 10 teams into a North and South division format last season for the first time.
More of the same suspects sitting at the top of those divisions.
And more of a talented pool of football players all over the conference.
Here’s a quick look at things fans need to know about the CWAC this season:
Prosser will come back with a vengeance
Head coach Corey Ingvalson has a 28-7 record in three seasons.
But last season, the Mustangs finished second in the CWAC South behind Selah and had to play Pullman in a Class 2A regional crossover game.
Prosser lost that game 31-30 in overtime.
The Mustangs have plenty of talent coming back, starting with Tyler Durbin. He was a first-team CWAC South pick last season at both tight end and defensive end.
Benito Bravo was first-team guard, while Kord Tuttle was a first-teamer at outside linebacker.
Tuttle also was a second-team selection at running back.
Wide receiver and cornerback Levi Vermulm was a second-team CWAC South pick at both positions.
Throw in returning lefty Will Weinmann back as the team’s starting quarterback, and there is a lot of experience for a program not accustomed to missing the state playoffs.
“I see our biggest strength as our experience and mental toughness,” said Ingvalson. “But we need to have the ability to make a play when it is needed most.”
Othello should be favored to repeat
The Huskies may have surprised people with their CWAC North title last season. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season.
Coach Roger Hoell’s team returns a lot of talent from a squad that lost 28-26 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs to Steilacoom.
“Our strengths are our work ethic and team chemistry,” said Hoell. “We have a great core of kids who have worked hard this summer and fall.”
Junior Isaiah Perez was named the CWAC North Defensive MVP last season. He’s already been offered a scholarship to play for BYU, even though he’s got two full seasons of high school football left.
At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Perez should also see time on offense as either a fullback and tight end. Perez was a second-team running back.
Cornerback Pat Azevedo was a first-team CWAC North pick last year, and a second-team kicker. Azevedo is also a talented golfer. He won the 2A state title as a freshman.
Alejandro Gonzalez, a first-team safety, also returns, as well as second-team selections Efrain Palomores (DB) and inside linebacker Anthony Veliz.
Still, Hoell doesn’t take anything for granted.
“We need to improve upon our confidence and game experience,” he said.
The other postseason contenders
Selah won the CWAC South title last season. Coach Scott Ditter has some talent back too.
Last year, as a junior, Jake Weber was named first team CWAC South as a running back, cornerback and a kick returner.
Wide receiver Cameron Ditter (the coach’s son) and defensive end Skyler Rayburn also return as first-team selections. Ditter was a second-team safety, while center Scott Colby, wide receiver Malik Morfin and linebacker Aiden Parker were also second-team picks.
“We have a lot of game experience,” said Scott Ditter. “Many of this year’s seniors had a tremendous amount of playing time over the last two seasons. But we have to develop depth. As of right now, we are really lacking in some position areas.”
Ellensburg coach Randy Affholter failed to get his team to the postseason last year for the first time in years. That should change this season.
“We have experience from last year,” said Affholter. “We played a lot of young kids. But we have to improve on finishing drives and getting off the field in third down (defensively).”
Junior Taylor Blume was a first-team CWAC North guard last season. He’s joined by first-teamers Spencer Conaway (safety) and Logan Hala’api’api (defensive tackle).
Junior running back Logan Mallick, who was second-team CWAC North last season, is also back.
The rest of the conference
Toppenish just missed the postseason last year in the South, but running back Keyano Zamarripa is the star of this team. He was a first-team CWAC South running back last season and a second-team kick returner. He’s joined by Chris Grant, a first-team utility player, safety and punter. Cornerback Manuel Felan, also a first-team standout at cornerback, also returns for the Wildcats. Running back Isiae Ramirez shared the ball in the backfield with Zamarripa, and he was a second-team all-star. … Grandview has a new coach in Darren Mezger, who has been at Kiona-Benton the past few seasons. Mezger has two second-team CWAC South all-stars back in guard Alex Cortez and punter Diego Cuevas. … Ephrata coach Jay Mills led his team to a second-place finish in the North last season. The Tigers return two CWAC North first-team selections in tight end Hunter James and kicker-punter Josh Benthem. … The East Valley Red Devils bring back a few outstanding linemen, including guard Michael Toby, defensive tackle Royal Jones and defensive end Carl Randolph. All three were second-team CWAC North picks.
Same divisional alignments
The divisional lineups allow teams to schedule non-conference games against strong teams that should help a team’s ranking for the postseason. In past years, the 10-team lineup allowed each team just one non-conference contest.
The South will consist of Grandview, Prosser, Selah, Toppenish and Wapato.
The North lineup is East Valley, Ellensburg, Ephrata, Othello and Quincy.
The champions of the divisions will play each other for the conference title in week 10. Both qualify for the state playoffs.
The runners-up last year played each other for regional playoff seeds against the Great Northern League’s top two teams. That should be the likely scenario again this season.
