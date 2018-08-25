Big changes at Chiawana. Will the Riverhawks have the same ol’ success?

Running down the list of returning Chiawana players, a few names stand out — AJ Vongphachanh, Riley Cissne and Sisay West.
Cissne led the Mid-Columbia Conference with seven interceptions during the regular season last year as a sophomore and a was a first-team all-conference player.
The 6-foot-3 West is a speedy receiver who was part of the Riverhawks’ 4x400-meter relay team that won a state title in May.
Vongphachanh was a first-team all-MCC defensive lineman last year, but this year you are going to be seeing the big man — wait for it — come out of the backfield.
“He is, well, he is a load,” Chiawana coach Steve Graff said of the 6-3, 235-pound Vongphachanh.
The move was out of necessity after the Riverhawks lost two of the top backs in the conference when Tayden Jenkins (938 yards) and Ethan Garcia (877 yards) graduated.
For Vongphachanh, the position is not new to him, but it has been a year or two since he’s carried the ball.
“I was shocked when they told me,” said Vongphachanh, who last year lined up at tight end when he played offense. “I haven’t done that since Grid Kids.
“I will go wherever they need me. It’s better than trying to catch the ball — I already have it. It’s a lot of fun There’s too much blocking involved at tight end.”
Vongphachanh also will move from the defensive line to linebacker.
“It’s harder to stay in shape when you have to run the ball and then turn around and play linebacker,” he said. “It will be a challenge. And I’m on kickoff too.”
The skinny on the Riverhawks
The Riverhawks, who went 5-2 in the MCC last year and 7-3 overall, will see a lot of new faces in a lot of places.
Gone are the meaty offensive and defensive lines that Chiawana has been known for, and there are two unknowns vying for the quarterback job. The junior class has a lot of talent, just not a lot of reps on the field.
“We have about 130 guys and a lot of returning sophomores who are now juniors,” Graff said. “We aren’t very deep on the O-line — we can’t get anyone hurt. We have pretty good team speed; I think that will be one of our assets.”
Junior Preston Vine and freshman JP Zamora have been taking snaps at quarterback, but Zamora got all the snaps in spring ball after Vine had to have hernia surgery.
“Preston knows the system, but Zamora has taken a lot of snaps and is picking it up pretty fast,” Graff said.
Gabe Schilz will join Vongphachanh in the backfield, while Cissne, Roy Colvin and Kobe Young will join West at receiver.
Juniors Dion Lee and Marvel Cooks will be in the secondary, and Zayne Maughan (6-4, 260) will offer a bit of experience on the offensive line, as will Nelson Cardenas (5-10, 210) on the defensive line.
“We will have junior guys making an impact more so than senior guys,” Graff said. “AJ and Sisay are the only seniors with experience. The rest are untested.”
One bonus for the Riverhawks is that kicker Ryan Lowry and punter Elijah Perez are back. The seniors were first-team all-conference picks last year.
With the good, comes the bad
Chiawana will play it’s first two games without Cissne, who broke his elbow at wrestling camp and had to have surgery.
“We hope it’s not three games,” Graff said. “He is so athletically smart game wise. He is relentless. I wish I had 11 of him.”
Graff also lost longtime assistant coach and offensive coordinator Dave Spray, who retired from teaching and coaching, and Steve Davis stepped down to spend more time with his family
“He’s been with me my whole career,” Graff said of Spray. “I was his assistant in Dayton, and he came over when I took the job at Pasco.”
Scott Bond has taken over as offensive coordinator.
Breaking down the MCC
Hermiston joins the conference this season and will be in the 3A division with Kamiakin, Kennewick and Southridge when it comes time for playoffs.
“That doesn’t help us at all at the 4A level, but it’s nice to have another good team in the league,” Graff said. “ I think they will be pretty good. I don’t think there are any bad teams.”
The Riverhawks open the season Aug. 31 against defending state champion Richland at Edgar Brown Stadium.
“Let’s go,” Graff said. “To be the best, you have to beat the best. We know each other so well. There are no secrets.”
Comments