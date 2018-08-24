Wa-Hi’s line will be key to Blue Devil success

Seniors Patrick Utschinski and Jahmal Mangarero are two guys the rest of the Walla Walla Blue Devils can look up to.
For one, Utschinski is 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. Two, Utschinski and Mangarero are workhorses, which coach Eric Hisaw appreciates.
“They lead by example,” Hisaw said. “They never miss a workout, and the rest of the guys follow that. They have great energy.”
Those attributes led to Wa-Hi having a successful summer program and a good first week of practice leading into the Mid-Columbia Conference season. The Blue Devils open Aug. 31 against Southridge at Lampson Stadium.
“We are pleased with where we are at,” Hisaw said. “We return a decent amount of guys, and over the summer, we had some guys develop quite a bit. We are better off than in the past.”
Utschinski said he and Mangarero have embraced the leadership role.
“We are doing what we can,” he said. “There are guys on the team that will be like me and Jahmal next year.”
Utschinski, a two-way lineman with a three-star rating, has had offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Stephen F. Austin, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State and Portland State. He still is undecided on which offer is best for him.
Until then, Hisaw has plenty of work for his big man, who also is a standout track athlete. He placed second at the 4A state track meet in the discus (172 feet, 9 inches) and third in the shot put (52-6 1/4).
Mangarero, who is 6-2, 195 pounds, will play on the offensive line and at outside linebacker. He also is a top athlete at Wa-Hi, placing third at the 4A state track meet in the javelin (186-2), and wrestled at 170 pounds for the Blue Devils.
“Jahmal looks the best he ever has,” Hisaw said.
Senior quarterback Keldan Swant will look to Utschinski and Mangarero to give him some protection up front in his first full year under center. Swant played every game at corner for the Blue Devils last year, and will start on defense again this season.
“We want to make him as comfortable as possible,” Utschinski said. “We want to signify the first couple of weeks that he is in good hands. Right now, we are just worried about Week 1. We do have some weapons and some young guys who will do some damage.”
Wa-Hi will have juniors Josiah Wik (77 carries, 280 yards) and Ryan Moore in the backfield, while hurdler Jared McAlvey (fourth at state in the 300s) will line up at receiver. Wik also is one of the top returning kickoff returners in the MCC.
“We are young right there,” Hisaw said of his receivers. “We have guys who have come out from basketball and baseball who had taken off a year. Other than Jared, no one has seen the other guys.”
Hermiston joins the MCC this season, pushing the league to nine teams. That leaves Walla Walla with one nonleague game, Oct 26 at Wenatchee.
“The league is going to be as tough as it ever has been,” Hisaw said. “I don’t think there is a tougher league in the state. It makes kids compete harder on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for Friday night.”
