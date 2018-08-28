Tri-Cities Prep has all the weapons to wreak havoc on the EWAC

Dan Whitsett spent the better part of July and August in Arizona with his daughter, Danika, after she was in a car accident. But that doesn’t mean his Tri-Cities Prep football player could slack off.
“I was doing laps around the building and sending back workouts,” Whitsett said. “The kids knew the level of work ethic they needed to put in while I was gone. They knew they had to be ready when I got back.”
Boy, are they ever.
The Jaguars, who ran the table in the EWAC last year before bowing out in the first round of the playoffs to Asotin, are 34 men strong with size on the line, team speed, and a transfer quarterback who allows them to use junior Kobe Singleton at wide receiver.
“Ability wise, we have a good makeup with this group,” Whitsett said. “They worked hard in the offseason and have realistic goals to be successful. They are doing the right things. We have the most size and depth on the offensive and defensive lines than I have had in 15 years.”
Leading the men in the trenches are seniors Leo Schroeder (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) and David Wilson (6-6, 287), who transferred from Hanford to TCP during the second semester last school year.
“David and I knew each other for years before he transferred,” said Schroeder, who will play tackle on both sides of the line.
“I have done it for a few years and it has gotten easier,” he said of playing both ways. “I just have to make sure I stay in shape.”
Wilson said he has enjoyed his first year withe the Jaguars.
“Coming from Hanford to Prep has been a lot a lot responsibility,” Wilson said. “But we are up to the task. We are the mammoths of the line, and we need to make sure we give Dante (Maiuri) protection.”
Maiuri, a 6-1, 210-pound sophomore who transferred from DeSales High School in Walla Walla, will line up under center, while Singleton, a first-team EWAC quarterback last year, goes to receiver.
Singleton (5-11, 160), for one, welcomes the changes.
“Wide receiver is my natural position,” he said. “I like playing quarterback, but I have no problem switching. Dante is really good. I don’t think I will miss it. This isn’t about me being ‘the guy,’ it’s about what’s best for the team.”
And he knows the linemen will take care of him.
“I only got sacked one or twice last year,” Singleton said.
The move also will have the Jaguars moving from a spread read-option offense to adding more of a passing attack.
“To bring in a quarterback with experience, who has played in the same league, you just get better,” Whitsett said.
TCP also returns seniors Zerek Baker (5-9, 185) at running back and linebacker, and Colton Tinnin (5-10, 185) on the offensive line and at linebacker.
Baker rank fro 545 yards and five touchdowns last year, and had 300 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He will be the main threat out of the backfield.
Whitsett will be able to rely on the wealth of experience he returns. He has several four-year starters who were 1-8 as freshmen.
“I took them aside after that season and told them they have a chance to do something special,” Whitsett said. “The pieces have come together and we should have a good team, but our approach is ‘we haven’t done anything yet.’ ”
Liberty Christian
Coach Craig Lukins is an optimist. He believes in his players and his team despite some shortcomings.
The Patriots have about 25 men on the roster, give or take a few. They return five guys on defense and five starters on offense.
“We are small but athletic,” Lukins said. “Along the O-line, we are small, but they are smart and quick. If you don’t have size, you have to have something.”
LC has a quarterback competition going on between senior Mason Knode (6-3, 155) and junior Curtis Morgan (5-10, 165).
“Mason started as a sophomore but didn’t play last year,” Lukins said. “A little competition is good. They are both super athletic. Whichever one doesn’t start at quarterback, they will be a wide receiver. Both will play in the secondary.”
Also in the receiving corps is 6-5 senior Noah Hayden.
“He is our big weapon,” Lukins said. “He is a three-year starter. He looks like a basketball player, but football is his favorite.”
At running back, senior Collin Tucker (5-9, 170) will share time with junior Nathan Morgan (5-10, 185) — Curtis Morgan’s twin brother. They both saw limited action last year.
On defense, senior Parker Stephenson (5-9, 180) is a three-year starter at middle linebacker, while Tucker lines up at defensive tackle.
“We are way undersized on defense,” Lukins said. “Tucker is 170 pounds, but pound for pound, is he strongest kid on the team. We are fast and strong. We know what out weaknesses are. We will play to our strengths.”
Lukins said their are no secrets as to who has what in the league, and predicts Tri-Cities Prep to finish on top. LC hosts Prep on Friday night to open the season.
“Prep is the cream of the league,” he said. “They have a new quarterback and Kobe is going to receiver. We know they are going to be tough. Columbia-Burbank is coming down, and we aren’t sure what to expect. DeSales is always tough, as is Kittitas. We feel it is us and Prep. That is the mentality we are going into the season with.”
Columbia-Burbank
New to the 2B ranks this season, the Coyotes are ready to see how they stack up.
“We have had a long tradition with the SCAC, but our enrollment has gone down,” said coach Trevor Curtis, whose team was 3-5 last season. “We had to show the WIAA that it isn’t going to get better any time soon. We have about 35 guys with a lot of new faces in new positions.”
Senior Devin Martin (5-10, 170) will take over at quarterback, while junior Jake DeBord (5-10, 160) and sophomore Abraham Garcia (5-7, 145) will share duties in the backfield.
The Coyotes have some size up front, but most of the players are untested at the varsity level. They do not have any first-team all-league guys returning at any position.
“We are new up front,” Curtis said. “Our center, who is a sophomore, was injured last year. Our size is decent, and we have some quickness on defense. We are just going to go out and compete on Friday nights.”
