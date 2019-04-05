Kamiakin High’s Oumou Toure named Washington’s girl basketball player of the year

Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure recaps 3A third-place win over Garfield No. 4 Kamiakin High School held off No. 3 Garfield, 64-58, for a third-place finish in Class 3A on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No. 4 Kamiakin High School held off No. 3 Garfield, 64-58, for a third-place finish in Class 3A on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome.

The Mid-Columbia was amply represented this past week as the Associated Press all-state high school basketball teams were announced, as voted on by the state’s sports writers.

Kamiakin senior Oumou Toure was named the girls state player of the year.

Toure finished her high school career with 2,137 points. She averaged 22.55 points this season, leading the Braves to a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament in March. Toure, who is headed to Butler University this fall, was also named the 3A girls player of the year.

Tri-Cities Prep sophomore Talia von Oelhoffen, who helped lead the Jaguars to the 2B girls state championship in Spokane, was named the 2B girls state player of the year by the AP. Von Oelhoffen had a monster season as the Jags went 28-1. She averaged 30.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocked shots.

Richland senior Colten Northrop averaged 23.35 points this season and finished his prep career with 1,601 points. That was enough to make Northrop a Class 4A boys first-team choice by the writers.

Sunnyside senior Ashlee Maldonado, headed to play next season for Santa Clara University, was named a 4A girls honorable mention pick.

In 1B boys, Sunnyside Christian’s Ross Faber was named 1B player of the year. His teammate, Lucas Dykstra, was also a first-team pick.

In 1B girls, Sunnyside Christian’s Jenna Andraya was an honorable mention selection.

Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson was named the AP’s boys player of the year for all classifications, as well as 4A boys player of the year.

Eastlake’s Keeli Burton-Oliver was named the 4A girls player of the year.

Kelso’s Shaw Anderson was 3A boys player of the year, Lynden’s Clayton Whitman was 2A boys player of the year, and Washougal’s Beyoncé Bea was the 2A girls player of the year.

Other state players of the year are Lynden Christian’s Cole Bajema (1A boys), Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith (1A girls), Kittitas’ Brock Ravet (2B boys), and Colton’s Dakota Patchen (1B girls).

NWAC basketball

The North Idaho men and the Wenatchee Valley women won NWAC basketball titles last month, giving the NWAC East Region both titles.

In the men’s championship, Alphonso Anderson scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead North Idaho to its second consecutive title with a 104-73 win over the Walla Walla Community College Warriors. Teammate RayQuan Evans added 32 points and six assists. Damen Thacker led Walla Walla with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Cariann Kunkel led the Wenatchee Valley women with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-70 title win over Umpqua.. Ashlynn Burgess added 16 points and five rebounds. Umpqua was paced by Darian Mitchell’s 24 points and 10 rebounds.

• Richland High grad Kamri von Oelhoffen, a sophomore playing for Yakima Valley, was named to the NWAC East Region’s first unit of the all-region basketball team.

• CBC sophomore Alexis Castro (Granger) was named a first-team all-East Region player for the Hawks. Castro also made the East’s All-Defensive team.

College update

The WSU women’s rowing team has three Tri-Citians on the roster: senior Madeleine Bingham (Hanford), sophomore Ony Chigozie (Hanford) and senior Rachael Christman (Southridge).

• Two Hermiston grads participated at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, both at 184 pounds. Bob Coleman competed for Oregon State, while Sam Colbray wrestled for Iowa State. Both of them picked up at least one victory.

• Northern Colorado’s baseball team beat Chicago State 8-5 last week. Pitcher Karver Pate (CBC) tossed 2.2 innings of shutout relief to pick up the victory.

• Eastern Oregon’s Moses McAninch (Kennewick) finished second in the men’s javelin at the Northwest Nazarene University Invitational on March 23. McAninch had a throw of 187 feet, 11 inches.

• Mariah DeLeon (Othello) had two hits for Western Oregon, but her team lost 10-2 to Central Washington on March 23.

• Humboldt State Track and Field Invite results on March 23 included a first-place finish in the men’s triple jump for Clark College’s Dominic Lee (Chiawana). He had a mark of 47 feet, 8 inches. Lee also placed second in the long jump at 21-7.25, and tied for third in the men’s 100 meters – ironically, with Clark teammate and fellow Chiawana grad Teddy Hunter – at 11.51 seconds.

• At the Jack Christianson Meet at Colorado State on March 23, Colorado State’s German Barnes (Chiawana) won the men’s 400 meter hurdles with a time of 54.13 seconds. Barnes also placed third in the 110 high hurdles at 14.61. In the same meet, Colorado’s Elisa Grandemange (Kamiakin) finished fifth in the women’s hammer throw at 55.82 meters.

• In a 6-3 loss to Washington on March 23, April Utecht (Richland) had a home run and two RBI’s for Oregon.

• In a 9-6 loss to Northwest Nazarene on March 23, Griffey Halle (CBC) had a home run, double and four RBIs for Western Oregon.

• Starter Austin Rice (Irrigon) went 6 innings, surrendering just one earned run and fanning six while picking up the 3-1 victory for Whitworth baseball over George Fox University.

Hockey

The three Tri-City Americans 20-year-olds may have just had their Western Hockey League careers end recently. But that doesn’t mean their hockey seasons are over. All three have signed contracts with minor-league teams this past week.

Parker AuCoin has signed a standard player contract with the Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League. Aaron Hyman signed a standard player contract with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. And Nolan Yaremko signed an amateur tryout contract with the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate.