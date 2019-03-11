High School Basketball

The News Tribune’s girls state player of the year, Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure, made the grade on and off the court

By Todd Milles

March 11, 2019 09:22 AM

Kamiakin High School’s Oumou Toure is a natural with advanced numbers.

She did it in basketball for the Braves, leaving as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,282 points — an average of 22.1 points per game — while leading them to four top-five finishes at the Class 3A state tournament.

Off the court? Well, that precedent was set a long time ago. She comes from a family of engineers.

“She is incredibly smart, but she does not always bring that into conversation. I mean, why would she have to?” said Alexa Hazel, who like Toure, started in Kamiakin’s backcourt for four seasons.

“We have respect for her as an athlete and as an academic.”

A Butler University signee, Toure is The News Tribune’s 2019 state girls basketball player of the year.

“You are talking about a great human, a great student — and a great player,” Kamiakin coach Lane Schumacher said.

To listen how she sees the world — how she analyzes problems — Toure is certainly the human version of a scientific calculator.

Both of her parents, Bourama Toure and Aissata Sidibe, are senior associate professors at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. Her father’s background is in mathematics, her mother’s is in physics.

Toure’s two older sisters went down a path that she plans to follow by playing college basketball while learning engineering.

Khadidja Toure is the oldest. She was a point guard at Oregon State University for two seasons before finishing her career at East Carolina. She serves as a consulting professional for innovative software at SAP Leonardo in Pennsylvania.

Sira Toure signed with Weber State out of high school, but closed out her career as a shooting guard at Auburn University last year (2014-18). She now works as a system engineer for Boeing in Alabama.

“I had somebody to look up to in my house, and not just someone on TV. Most girls don’t have that,” said Toure, who will graduate from Kamiakin this spring with an associate’s degree from CBC before heading off to Butler in Indiana.

“I have someone to talk to about certain situations … like (after losses), just to see where my head was at.”

As much of a presence as she was on the court, Toure was a quiet leader for the Braves — one that set the tone with actions, not her words.

“Her attitude was felt on the court,” Hazel said. “She was there to work. She was there to get the job done. She was there to win.”

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2018-19 ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

0104KamvsKenn01.jpg
Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure (24) attempts to shoot the ball while being surrounded by Kennewick’s defense during a high school girls basketball game at Kennewick on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Oumou Toure, Kamiakin

Guard, 5-11, sr.

Butler signee led Kamiakin to four top-five finishes at the 3A state tournament — including winning a third-place trophy this season, which is the Braves’ best finish since 1996. Will leave as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,282 career points after averaging 22.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists her final season. Two-time TNT all-state pick.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alyssa Goins, La Salle

27-0 record this season, 1A state champions

Has been at La Salle for 12 seasons, and now has two undefeated state titles to show for it after the Lightning down state favorite — and defending champion — Lynden Christian for the 1A championship this season. Her first group in 2008 won an undefeated title in 2B. Two of the program’s three titles in history have come under Goins.

FIRST TEAM

209429_dr_Eastlake_LewisClark_7.JPG
Keeli Burton-Oliver, center, and Calalie Lind, right, and the Eastlake girls celebrate their 4A Girls Championship over Lewis and Clark Saturday. Eastlake played Lewis and Clark in the Girls 4A State Basketball Championship Game Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome. 209429
Dean Rutz The Seattle Times

Keeli Burton-Oliver, Eastlake

Forward, 6-3, jr.

Crafty around the basket with the ability to step outside and shoot 3-pointers, and sure-handed rebounder, the Arizona State signee solidified her stature as a Division I recruit by pacing Eastlake to its first 4A state title in program history. Averaged 20.1 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Wolves.

image002 (1).jpg
Garfield’s Dalayah Daniels takes a shot over Seattle Prep’s McKenna Dorscht as the Bulldogs take on the Panthers at Seattle Prep High School on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Rebekah Welch The Seattle Times


Dalayah Daniels, Garfield

Guard/forward, 6-3, jr.

Considered the No. 13 player in the nation in the 2020 class by ESPN, the Division I recruit — who will have her pick of Pac-12 schools, and many others — is certainly one of the most versatile players in the state. Led Garfield to 3A state trophies each of the past two seasons, including a runner-up finish her sophomore year. Averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks per game this season.

TNT_Kentridge_Woodinville_0
Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins (32) drives to the basket in the second quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com


Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge

Forward, 6-2, jr.

Should be a highly sought-after Division I recruit by the time she’s done at Kentridge — where she’s paced the Chargers to three top-four finishes at the 4A state tournament in her first three years, including a third-place run this season. Force in the paint averaged 21.5 points and 9.2 rebounds, and shot 64 percent from the floor.

_MG_9623.jpg
Gig Harbor High School guard Brynna Maxwell in a regional round game of the Class 3A state tournament against Edmonds-Woodway at Mount Tahoma High School on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
JON MANLEY jmanley@gateline.com


Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor

Guard, 6-0, sr.

Utah signee has been the engine for the Tides the past four seasons — including leading them to a 3A state title as a junior — and leaves the program with nearly every record, including 1,968 career points. Averaged 26.8 points, 9 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3 assists as an all-around threat for Gig Harbor, while shooting 51 percent from the field and a stunning 44 percent from 3-point range.

vanlith.jpg
Cashmere High School’s Hailey Van Lith (11) drives to the basket in a nonleague game against Zillah on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 in Zillah.
Jake Parrish Yakima Herald-Republic


Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere

Guard, 5-9, jr.

Ranked third in the nation in the 2020 class by ESPN, the crafty point guard carried Cashmere to its third top-three finish in three seasons at the 1A tournament. Averaged 32 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game. Will have her pick of Division I schools when she wraps up her high school career next season. Two-time TNT all-state pick.

SECOND TEAM

G Aspyn Adams, Mount Spokane, 5-9, sr.

F Beyonce Bea, Washougal, 6-2, sr.

F Jacinta Buckley, Lewis and Clark, 6-0, sr.

G Mia Hughes, Woodinville, 5-10, soph.

F Brooke Walling, Prairie, 6-2, sr.

