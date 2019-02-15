Schools are out but basketball playoffs will begin today

Despite school being canceled in the Tri-Cities, the District 8 4A and 3A basketball tournament will be played Friday.
Athletic directors from both the Mid-Columbia Conference and the Greater Spokane League — in consultation and approval from their school boards — decided to go ahead with the games following all the weather delays this week.
Some of the game times for Friday have been changed, including one being moved up to 3:30 p.m.
The tournament is set to continue Saturday with eight games in the Spokane Arena, and a few others at various other sites.
Today’s game times
- 3:30 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Chiawana girls; Walla Walla at Pasco girls.
- 4 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at Richland girls.
- 4:30 p.m.: Central Valley at Hanford boys.
- 5 p.m.: Kennewick at Hermiston boys; Kennewick at Mt. Spokane girls; North Central at Kamiakin girls; University at Central Valley girls; Walla Walla at Chiawana boys.
- 6 p.m.: Ferris at Richland boys.
- 7 p.m.: Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane boys; University at Gonzaga Prep boys.
