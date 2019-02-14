Pasco sisters lighting it up on the court — in Finland and the Northwest

Chiawana grad Delaney Hodgins has been shining in her rookie professional basketball season in Finland.
Hodgins, who graduated from Eastern Washington University last June and who holds the school’s women’s basketball all-time career scoring record, is the leading scorer for her team, Espoo.
Hodgins is averaging 20.9 points and 9.6 rebounds as Espoo is tied for second among the 10 teams in the Korisliiga standings at 13-7.
In a 74-71 win over FoA on Feb. 2, Hodgins had 16 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
▪ Delaney’s younger sister, Chiawana grad Braydey Hodgins, averaged 24.5 points last weekend in Boise State women’s basketball road victories over UNLV and San Jose State. That was enough for Hodgins to be named Mountain West Conference women’s basketball player of the week for the second time this season.
Prep sports
The weather has still hampered high school sports the past few days, as school has been canceled as, in turn, all events are canceled.
The 4A and 3A District 8 basketball tournaments will try again on Friday at various sites. There will be no tournament play on Friday in the Spokane Arena, but both tournaments are set to be played in the Arena on Saturday.
Athletic directors have activated the plan to use Monday (Presidents Day with no school) as regional play-in games at various sites. Here is Friday’s schedule:
4A boys: Ferris at Richland, 6 p.m.; University at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Hanford (loser out), 5 p.m.; Walla Walla at Chiawana (loser out), 7 p.m.
4A girls: Lewis & Clark at Chiawana, 5 p.m.; University at Central Valley, 5 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep at Richland (loser out), 4 p.m.; Walla Walla at Pasco (loser out), 5 p.m.
3A boys: Kennewick at Hermiston, 6 p.m.; Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane, 7 p.m.
3A girls: North Central at Kamiakin, 5 p.m.; Kennewick at Mt. Spokane, 5 p.m.
If these games can be played and completed, Spokane Arena would be the site of eight tournament games on Saturday, including the four tournament championship games: 3A girls at 3 p.m.; 3A boys at 4:30 p.m.; 4A girls at 6 p.m.; and 4A boys at 7:30 p.m.
Two loser-out contests in 4A boys, and two more in 4A girls would be played in the Arena starting at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, the 3A boys and girls loser-out games would be played at higher seeds on Saturday.
If that happens, then the tournaments move to Monday at various sites for 4A third-place games and a berth in the regional tournaments, and in 3A, where teams may have to play twice in one day to earn a regional berth.
- The 2A CWAC was able to get some playoff games in Thursday night, with the Grandview girls beating Ellensburg 54-52 to earn the district title and an automatic Class 2A state regional berth.
- Selah’s boys beat Prosser 89-61 to win the CWAC district boys title and the automatic state regional berth. Prosser gets another chance for regionals when the Mustangs play host to Pullman at 5 p.m. Saturday for a regional play-in game.
- Ellensburg lost 61-58 in a loser-out CWAC district boys basketball game on Wednesday. That means the Bulldogs, who won the CWAC regular-season title just a few weeks ago, has now been eliminated from further postseason play.
- The 1A SCAC boys and basketball tournaments will try to finish Friday and Saturday at both Granger High School and Zillah Middle School. Four teams each in the boys and girls tournaments will advance to regionals.
- The boys and girls District 5-6 2B basketball tournaments are set to continue and conclude in Chelan both Friday and Saturday. Top five teams in each boys and girls tournament s advance to regionals.
- State wrestling is still on in the Tacoma Dome. Almost everyone has made it over to Tacoma — either waiting for the passes to open up, or going through the Gorge and up I-5. The six tournaments begin Friday morning.
- Boys state swimming is still on at Federal Way, and it runs Friday and Saturday. Hanford senior Skyler Younkin, by the way, is the top 4A seed in the 100 butterfly, and the No. 2 seed in the 200 freestyle. Younkin will swim next year for Purdue University.
Comments