Kamiakin distance runner sitting at 11th fastest in the nation

Members of the Kamiakin boys cross country team practice at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. Isaac Teeples (pictured third from left) and Grayson Wilcott (third from right) ran in the Olympia 3200 on April 21 with Teeples taking third place. (File photo) Tri-City Herald

Kamiakin junior Isaac Teeples joined 33 other outstanding high school 3200 meter runners — including his teammate, Kamiakin junior Grayson Wilcott — last week for the prestigious Olympia Invite 3200.

Teeples finished third, covering the race in Ingersoll Stadium in 8 minutes, 58.74 seconds.

Only Olympia’s Ethan Coleman (8:49.57) and Camas’ Evan Jenkins (8:50.77) were better than Teeples.

Wilcott placed 24th in 9:23.63.

Kamiakin cross country and distance coach Matt Rexus said that Teeples’ time is 11th in the nation at the moment.

“Since he hasn’t been doing meets outside the Tri-Cities, when most of the 10 in front of him have been flying all over the country, it definitely is impressive,” Rexus said.

Kamikain Braves’ Isaac Teeples, right, finished third in the Olympia Invite 300 on April 21. (file photo) Oregon Live

MCC boys soccer

It looks like it’s going to go down to the final day of regular-season play, when Richland visits Pasco on May 4 to determine the MCC champion.

Both the Bombers and the Bulldogs are unbeaten in MCC play, each at 5-0.

Richland is 8-0 overall, while Pasco is 7-1 — its only loss to 1A powerhouse Toppenish.

Chiawana, however, is just a game behind at 4-1, and will play both Richland and Pasco this week — Richland at Chiawana, 7 p.m. Tuesday; and Chiawana at Pasco, 7 p.m., Friday. So the Riverhawks still have a say in the MCC title outcome.

Here are the MCC standings through games of this past Saturday: Richland 5-0 MCC, 8-0 overall; Pasco 5-0, 7-1; Chiawana 4-1, 6-2; Hermiston 4-2, 5-4; Kamiakin 3-2, 5-3; Southridge 2-3, 2-6; Kennewick 1-5, 3-5; Hanford 0-6, 1-8; Walla Walla 0-6, 0-8.

April 19 scores — Chiawana 1, Hanford 0; Hermiston 2, Kennewick 0; Pasco 1, Walla Walla 0; Southridge 2, Kamiakin 1.

April 21 scores — Chiawana 3, Walla Walla 1; Kamiakin 2, Hanford 1; Pasco 5, Kennewick 0; Richland 2, Hermiston 0.

April 24 scores — Hermiston 3, Kamiakin 0; Richland 4, Kennewick 1; Pasco 3, Hanford 0; Southridge 2, Walla Walla 0.

This week’s schedule

Tuesday, April 27 — Hanford at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.; Kennewick at Southridge, 7 p.m.; Pasco at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.; Richland at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30 — Chiawana at Pasco, 7 p.m.; Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.; Kamiakin at Richland, 7 p.m.; Southridge at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Hockey

▪ The Tri-City Americans are back on the ice Wednesday with a road game at Spokane.

It will be the team’s first game in 15 days after the Western Hockey League stopped all team activity April 17, after a positive COVID-19 test came up on the team.

Since then, the Ams have had to postpone five games.

No word yet if the WHL will have the Americans make up those five games.

▪ University of British Columbia has three ex-Tri-City Americans on its men’s ice hockey roster: Anthony Bishop, Patrick Dea and Tyler Sandhu. However, UBC was never to play any games this school year, thanks to the pandemic.

Chiawana 2020 graduate Dion Lee has transferred to Papago Junior College in Arizona after the pandemic sideliens the De Anza junior college in California where he previously was enrolled. Here he fights for an incomplete pass at McKenzie Stadium on Sept 27, 2019. (File photo) Nathan Howard The Columbian

Football

Former Chiawana standout Dion Lee has transferred to Papago Junior College in Arizona, where he’ll begin his collegiate career. Lee, a 2020 Riverhawks grad, had been at De Anza JC in California, but the California JC football programs never got off of the ground, thanks to the pandemic.

So now he will get a chance in Arizona, where they did play last fall.

Prep volleyball

Once again, the Richland Bombers dominated the Mid-Columbia Conference’s all-conference volleyball team this season.

Bob Raidl

Senior outside hitter Marin Mackey was named Player of the Year by the MCC’s coaches, while Bombers head coach Bob Raidl was named MCC Coach of the Year for leading his team through another unbeaten run in conference play.

Three of Mackey’s teammates — Anna Callaway, Payton Petersen, and Ryan White — were also named to the first team.

Player of the Year — Marin Mackey, sr., Richland. Coach of the Year — Bob Raidl, Richland.

First team: Middle hitter — Brooke Thorne, sr., Chiawana; Makenna Mosher, sr., Walla Walla. Outside hitter — Marin Mackey, sr., Richland; Ryan White, sr., Richland; Autumn Larson, jr., Kennewick. Setter — Payton Pedersen, sr., Richland; Yajaira Meraz, sr., Kamiakin. Libero — Anna Callaway, sr., Richland.

Second team: Middle hItter — Maysen Chelin, sr., Kamiakin; Kenzie Nealon, soph, Richland. Outside hitter — Jade Ilaoa, jr., Walla Walla; Roslyn McLellan, sr., Richland; Lucindy Perez, sr., Chiawana. Setter — Madeline Gebers, sr., Kennewick; Karsyn Ecclestone, sr., Chiawana. Libero — Graysen Banta, sr., Kamiakin.

Honorable mention: Middle hitter — Grace Morby, sr., Kennewick, senior; Nicole Parker, jr., Southridge. Outside hitter — Haylee Hansen, sr., Chiawana. Setter — Becky Merca, jr., Walla Walla; Desiree Gutierrez, sr., Pasco. Libero — Mya Wood, jr., Walla Walla; Annaleece Scott, sr., Chiawana; Alexis Drader, jr., Hanford.

Wrestling

Redshirt senior Sam Colbray (Hermiston) completed his college wrestling career at Iowa State with a trip to the he NCAA tournament.

Colbray spent much of this past season injured, and was only able to join the team for the final three dual matches.

At 184 pounds, he went 8-5 on the season with two major decisions. He did well enough in the Big 12 Tournament, that he received an at-large berth to the NCAA Finals.

He went 2-2 at the tournament March 18-19.

Colbray was an honorable mention All-American in 2020 for Iowa State.