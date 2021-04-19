Tri-City Americans sidelined after player has positive COVID-19 case

The Western Hockey League announced over the weekend that the Tri-City Americans had to suspend all team activities after a player received a positive test for COVID-19.

After having a tough year because of the pandemic, Hermiston Raceway is ready to host plenty of cars and racing this year starting May 1.

The track has set a 13-night race schedule for 2021, with numerous local and Northwest divisions making appearances.

The season begins with the Speed Tour Modified Series, which will include the Northwest Mini Stock Series, Tri-State Legends, Street Stocks, Tri-State Hobby Stocks, and Hornets.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with racing starting at 6 p.m.

The original opener was going to be April 17. But track owner and promoter Greg Walden did a partial repaving of part of the track in March, and the pavement still needed curing this past week.

As of now, Umatilla County still is at 25 percent capacity for outdoor events and seating will be limited.

Fans are asked to purchase tickets early at Hermistonraceway.com.

In addition, a new Tri-State Challenge has been created for 2021 by track operators from Hermiston Raceway, the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee, and the Stateline Speedway Event Center in Post Falls, Idaho.

Yakima Speedway — which was originally part of the agreement — is not running this year.

The partnership will feature four Race Challenger Series for Pro Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Legend Cars.

Drivers in all divisions will be competing for thousands of dollars in cash and contingency prizes for end-of-the-season awards, along with many of the events being some of the biggest event payouts in the Northwest.

The same rules for each division will be used at each track for all races.

▪ May 1: Speed Tour Modified Series — Northwest MiniStock Series, Tri-State Legends, Street Stocks, Tri-State Hobby Stocks, and Hornets.

▪ May 15: Saturday Night Thunder – Washington Midget Racing Association, West Coast Winged Sprints, West Coast Vintage Sprints, Late models, Legends, and Bombers.

▪ May 29: Saturday Night Duel — Pro Late Models (Twin 50s), INEX Legends, Hobby Stocks, Bombers, Mini Stocks and Hornets.

▪ June 12: Racing Dynamik’s Pro-Late Challenge — Pro-Lates, Hobby stocks, Legends, and TBD.

▪ June 19: Northwest Super Late Model Series, Street Stocks, Mini stocks, Bombers, and Hornets.

▪ June 26: NW Figure 8 Series, INEX Legends, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Bombers

▪ July 3: Thunder on the Hill, Tri-State Series Pro Late Models, Junior Late Models, Legends, Mini Stocks, Hornets, and a Fireworks Show.

▪ July 17: Night of Destruction, starring World Famous Mr. Dizzy (History Channel), Bump to Pass Invitational, Hornets.

▪ July 31: Saturday Night Thunder -- Inland NW Sprints, West Coast Modifieds, WMRA, Bombers, and Hornets.

▪ Sept. 4: Labor Day Spectacular DAY 1 — Open Wheel Thunder, Speed Tour Modifieds, Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars, ISRL, WESCO Winged Sprints Championship, and Hornets.

▪ Sept. 5: Labor Day Spectacular DAY 2 — Atomic 125 Northwest Super Late Model Series, Junior Late Models Best of the West, Hornets, Mini Stocks, Street Stocks, INEX Legends Regional, Legends Local Championship.

▪ Sept. 11: Championship Night — Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Bombers, and Hornets.

▪ Oct. 23: Racing Dynamik’s Pro-Late Challenge – Pro Lates, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Mini Stocks and Hornets.

Tri-State Challenge Series Schedule

▪ April 17: Hobby Stocks at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval

▪ May 1: Hobby Stocks and Legends at Hermiston Raceway

▪ July 3: Pro Late Models and Legends at Hermiston Raceway

▪ July 30: Hobby Stocks at Stateline Speedway

▪ July 30-31: Pro Late Models at Stateline Speedway

▪ Aug. 14: Legends at Stateline Speedway

▪ Sept. 11: Legends and Pro Late Models at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval

▪ Oct. 2-3: Hobby Stocks and Pro Late Models at TBA

Tri-City Americans

The Western Hockey League announced Saturday that the Tri-City Americans had to suspend all team activities after a positive test for COVID-19, belonging to a player within the team cohort of the Tri-City Americans.

The WHL said it is working in consultation with the Washington State Department of Health regarding the matter.

Three Americans games have been either postponed or will be postponed: the April 17 scheduled home game against the Spokane Chiefs; the April 18 scheduled road game at Spokane; and the April 20 scheduled road game against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Americans last played April 13 at Seattle. The Thunderbirds are not considered close contacts, based on the time of the receipt of the positive test result for the Americans.

High school sports

Here are the latest Mid-Columbia Conference standings after this past weekend’s contests:

▪ MCC baseball: Chiawana and Richland both swept doubleheaders on Friday — with the Riverhawks sweeping Pasco 14-3 and 16-3; and the Bombers beating Hanford 6-2 and 8-2 — to stay atop the standings with 5-1 records.

Walla Walla swept Hermiston 10-5 and 21-13 (in 8 innings) on Friday, while Kamiakin and Kennewick split a pair, with the Braves winning the opener 9-3, and the Lions taking the nightcap 7-4.

So here are the standings after those games: Chiawana 5-1, Richland 5-1, Kamiakin 5-3, Walla Walla 4-2, Kennewick 4-3, Southridge 2-4, Hanford 3-5, Hermiston 3-5, and Pasco 0-7.

Richland was at Walla Walla for a single game, set for 3 p.m. Monday.

The following single games for Tuesday are also scheduled (all of them starting at 5 p.m.): Hanford at Chiawana; Hermiston at Southridge; Kamiakin at Pasco.

▪ MCC boys soccer: Richland beat Walla Walla 4-0 on Friday to remain atop the MCC standings, although Kamiakin and Pasco are right behind at 2-0.

In other games Friday, Chiawana blanked Kennewick 1-0; Hermiston beat Hanford 1-0; and Pasco topped Southridge 4-1.

Standings after Friday’s games: Richland 3-0 MCC, 6-0 overall; Kamiakin 2-0, 4-1; Pasco 2-0, 4-1; Chiawana 2-1, 4-2; Hermiston 2-1, 3-3; Kennewick 1-2, 3-2; Walla Walla 0-2, 0-5; Hanford 0-3, 1-5; Southridge 0-3, 0-6.

Scheduled games for April 19 — all 7 p.m. starts unless otherwise noted – were Hanford at Chiawana; Kennewick at Hermiston; Pasco at Walla Walla (4 p.m.); and Southridge at Kamiakin.

▪ MCC softball: Despite having a bye Friday, Walla Walla is still leading the MCC standings with a 5-1 record.

Friday scores included Hermiston sweeping Pasco 12-5 and 20-10; Kamiakin sweeping Hanford 14-6 and 15-4; Kennewick sweeping Southridge 12-2 and 6-4; and Richland and Chiawana splitting, with the Bombers winning the opener 5-4, and the Riverhawks getting the nightcap 4-1.

Here are the standings: Walla Walla 5-1, Kamiakin 6-2, Kennewick 5-3, Richland 4-3, Chiawana 3-3,

Hanford 3-3, Hermiston 3-5, Southridge 2-4, Pasco 0-6.

Tuesday schedule includes single games: Chiawana at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.; Kamiakin at Southridge, 4 p.m.; Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.; and Pasco at Richland, 5 p.m.