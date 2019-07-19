Hermiston Raceway will be packed with fun for Saturday night’s Coca Cola Shootout

Could you survive driving at 150 mph? We hit top speed in a real NASCAR race car Watch as Star-Telegram reporter Prescotte Stokes III, a novice driver, takes the wheel at Texas Motor Speedway. "Maybe I should be considering a new profession. Kurt, I'm coming for you." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram reporter Prescotte Stokes III, a novice driver, takes the wheel at Texas Motor Speedway. "Maybe I should be considering a new profession. Kurt, I'm coming for you."

Hermiston Raceway has a big racing card on Saturday night, with more than 76 race teams coming to the Coca Cola Shootout Round II.

The card will feature the Wesco Wing Sprint Cars traveling series, as well as another traveling series in the Washington Midget Association.

For that latter series, it’s the first time in a couple of decades that series has been in Hermiston.

In addition, the local races will include the late models, street stocks, INEX Legend Bombers, Hornets and Bandoleros.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and racing begins at 6 p.m.

E-Sports

The city of Pasco will be holding a Super Mario Kart E-Sports tournament at the City Hall Activity Center for competitors 8 years of age and up.

The tournament begins at 2 p.m.

Cost is $10 for Pasco residents, and $12 for non-residents.

The city is promoting it as a chance to play on the big screen, and there will be bleacher spectating.

Visit the city’s website at Pasco-wa.gov.

Now, some people may laugh at this tournament being listed in the sports section.

But this is no laughing matter. E-sports is one of the faster-growing sports.

Research shows that 73 college and university athletic departments now have an e-sports team under their umbrella.

Those schools who offer the program and scholarship money include Boise State, Centralia Community College, DigiPen Institute of Technology, Northwest Christian in Oregon, Oregon Institute of Technology, and the University of Providence in Montana.

More schools intend to add the program in the next few years.

Community college baseball

Wrapping up the postseason awards for community college baseball:

• CBC infielder Connor Kiffer, a sophomore, and Walla Walla CC freshman DH Lane Hailey (Southridge), were both named to the 2019 Pacific Association ABCA/Rawlings All-American Teams’ Pacific Association All-American third team for their play this past spring.

• Kiffer and Hailey were also named to the first team of the All-NWAC team this spring.

CBC’s Cody Kehl and Xander Orejudos were named to the second team.

CBC pitching coach Steve Schultz was named as the assistant coach of the year.

• Besides Kiffer and Hailey also being named first-team All-NWAC East, others making first team include CBC pitcher Jonah Callaghan, CBC outfielder Ryan Dearing (Kamiakin), WWCC infielder Carson Green (Kamiakin), CBC infielders Kehl and Orejudos, and WWCC outfielder Brandon Wagstaff.

Second-teamers include WWCC infielder Zach Berryman, Blue Mountain pitcher Dylan Grogan (Stanfield), Blue Mountain infielder Carsten Manderbach (Hanford), CBC relief pitcher Gavin Pettersen, CBC outfielder Chris Powell, and Blue Mountain catcher Gage Young (Hanford).

Spokane’s Bryan Winston (Richland) was named Coach of the Year, while CBC’s Schultz was assistant coach of the year.

• Finally, two local players were named to the NWAC East Baseball Gold Glove Team: Blue Mountain infielder Carsten Manderbach (Hanford), and CBC outfielder Matt Walters.

Flag football signups

The final day of regular registration for Richland Parks and Recreation’s fall NFL flag football program, for boys and girls grades K-6, is Sunday.

But late registration is from Monday through Aug. 4.

Parents can register their kids in person at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/Richland.

The program is also looking for volunteer coaches. If interested, call 509-942-7529.

Women’s golf

Walla Walla’s Emily Baumgart had a mixed week recently at the Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur.

Baumgart, who competes for WSU, was the top-seeded player after two rounds of stroke play. She shot rounds of 73 and 66 – the latter a stunning 5-under-par – to finish with a 3-under par, two-day total of 139.

Baumgart got a first-round bye, then beat Haley Greb of Pendleton 3 and 2 in the Round of 16.

However, Baumgart then fell 5 and 4 to Rino Sasaki of Tokyo in the quarterfinals.

Sasaki went on to win the tournament.

Kamiakin grad Alex Clark, who competes for Eastern Washington University, finished 14th in stroke play with a 78-75—153, 11-over par score.

Clark won her Round of 32 match in 20 holes over Elise Filuk of Camas, then fell in the Round of 16, 1 up, to Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C.

Notes

• Warden senior-to-be Ryan Arredondo, a pitcher, picked up his first Division I baseball offer last week from the University of Northern Colorado.

• Walla Walla High School offensive lineman/linebacker Cole Schmidt, a senior this fall, has been offered a scholarship to play for Bowdoin College in Maine.

• Former Tri-City American Zach Yuen has signed a 1-year contract extension to play for the Kunlun Red Star Beijing team in China in the Kontinental Hockey League.

• Ex-Am Aaron Hyman, a defenseman, has committed to playing this fall for Ryerson University in Toronto.

• Hermiston’s Thomas Mabbott (73rd) and Kaden Smith (98th) finished in the top 100 this past weekend at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships in Mason, Mich. There were 400 competitors in the event.

CWAC boys soccer

Trying to finish up the spring sports all-league teams. Here are the Mid-Columbia players who were honored in the 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference:

Grandview had a trio make first team in junior forward Javier Dominguez, junior midfielder Mario Jacobo, and junior defender Jodanni Osuna.

Othello senior forward Juan Tapia also was a first-team selection.

Grandview’s Anne Holden was named CWAC co-Coach of the year with Ellensburg’s Mark Timko.

Mid-Columbians on the second team include Othello senior forward Christian Arvizu, Grandview senior defender Jose Garcia, Othello senior midfielder Bernabe Garza Jr., and Grandview junior forward Carlos Saucedo.