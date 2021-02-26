Tri-Cities high school soccer and volleyball teams finally start competing

Mid-Columbia Conference schools finally got onto the soccer field for some competition earlier this week.

Chiawana won on the road at Pasco by a 9-0 score, as Savannah Taylor scored four goals and Olivia Mendoza added two more for the Riverhawks.

Claire Nguyen scored two goals to lead the host Hanford Falcons to the 3-1 win over Kennewick.

In other scores, Kamiakin edged Southridge 1-0 at Lampson Stadium, while host Richland beat Walla Walla 3-1. No other details were available.

All matchups were considered nonleague.

In a 2A CWAC game, East Valley of Yakima beat Prosser 3-1.

Prep volleyball

The MCC also opened up volleyball game with some non-league matches on Tuesday.

Chiawana swept visiting Walla Walla 3-0; Kamiakin swept host Hanford 3-0; host Kennewick edged Southridge 3-2; and visiting Richland swept Pasco 3-0.

In CWAC play, Selah swept Grandview 3-0. Natalee Trevino led Grandview with 4 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks and 3 aces.

In another CWAC match, East Valley of Yakima beat Prosser 3-1. Halle Wright led Prosser with 12 kills and 3 blocks.

In an SCAC contest, host Connell beat La Salle 3-2.

In EWAC play, host Granger swept Tri-Cities Prep 3-0, while host White Swan edged River View 3-2.

