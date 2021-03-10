Mid-Columbia grad is No. 2 on BYU’s all-time list for javelin marks

Former Connell standout Ashton Riner won the UNLV Spring Open last weekend for javelin throwing. This 2018, photo shows when she placed 11th in the javelin for BYU at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene. BYU Photo

Connell High School graduate Ashton Riner is off to a hot start as a women’s javelin thrower for Brigham Young University this spring.

Riner, a junior, fired the javelin 173 feet and 7 inches at the UNLV Spring Open on Saturday, giving her the win in the event.

Even more important, it was a personal record for Riner, who hadn’t thrown competitively since March 15, 2019.

Ashton Riner

It also places her second on BYU’s all-time list for javelin marks.

In 2018, as a true freshman, Riner placed 11th in the javelin at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a toss of 164-10. That placing earned her second-team All-American status.

Non-MCC football

Here’s a look at the rest of this past weekend’s high school football results:

SUNNYSIDE 48, WEST VALLEY-YAKIMA 30: Logan Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes, and Myles Newhouse scored on receiving TD and one rushing TD, as Sunnyside opened its season with a 4A Big Nine Conference win over the Rams.

TUMWATER 48, PROSSER 10: The host Mustangs fell to defending 2A state champion Tumwater on Saturday in a nonleague game that was only firmed up on Thursday afternoon.

Tumwater lost its opponent, and Prosser committed to holding it, while also playing at Grandview on Friday night.

Players were only allowed to play four quarters over the weekend, except for special teams.

Quarterback Kaiden Rivera led Prosser went 27 for 41 for 193 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Tommy Inions had 5 catches for 61 yards and a TD. Brock Weinmann added 5 receptions for 41 yards.

PROSSER 16, GRANDVIEW 6: Kase Tuttle’s 53-yard touchdown run gave the visiting Mustangs the lead for good in the 2A CWAC contest. Tuttle finished with 66 yards rushing on just two carries.

Cade Harris added a 56-yard pick-6 to finish the scoring for Prosser.

Grandview was led by QB Robert Gomez, who was 9-for-22 for 133 yards passing; and Noe Medina’s three catches for 80 yards.

CONNELL 42, COLLEGE PLACE 8: Carson Riner and Traver Johnson were a lethal 1-2 punch for the host Eagles, who beat the visiting Hawks in a 1A SCAC contest.

Riner rushed 11 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson — the team’s quarterback — was 9 for 17 for 125 yards and two TD passes.

The Eagles, now 2-0, travel to play Zillah at 7 p.m. Thursday.

ROYAL 50, EASTMONT 10: Class 1A Royal routed Class 4A Eastmont in a non-league opener for both schools.

The Christensen boys — Caleb and Cooper (no relation) — did much of the damage for the defending state 1A champions at their own field.

Quarterback Caleb Christensen was 22-for-35 for 311 yards and four touchdown passes.

Receiver Cooper Christensen caught three of those TD passes, and he finished with 9 catches for 210 yards.

Avery Ellis added 72 yards rushing, while Derek Bergesen caught 3 passes for 64 yards and scored twice – one on a 59-yard fumble return.

TRI-CITIES PREP 42, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 16: Visiting Prep overcame the loss of its starting quarterback to beat Dayton-Waitsburg in a 2B EWAC game.

Evan Sherfey broke his ankle on the third play of the game, forcing Jags head coach Dan Whitsett to move running back Noah Elliott to QB in the Wildcat formation.

Elliott responded by rushing for 130 yards on 22 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He also was 7-for-14 passing for 81 yards and a score.

Kaden Harrison added 71 yards rushing on four carries, scoring another touchdown.

Prep’s defense was outstanding, holding Dayton-Waitsburg to negative yards rushing. Kellen Hobson led the Jaguars with 12 tackles and a blocked punt that he recovered for a touchdown. Elliott added 7 tackles and an interception.

QB Monte Pettichord led the Bulldogs-Cardinals with 207 yards passing and two TD passes.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 54, LYLE-WISHRAM 18: The visiting Patriots raised their record to 3-0 with the 1B Southeast victory.

Sophomore QB Keegan Bishop once again directed the high-flying offense, totaling 501 offensive yards by himself – 458 yards passing on 25 completions in 48 attempts, with 5 TD passes; plus 43 yards rushing.

Bishop’s main target again was senior Aiden Lesser, who had 11 catches for 208 yards and three touchdown catches. Teammate Trevor Newell added 6 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

DESALES 52, TOUCHET 6: Lucas Hicks had TD runs of 63, 48 and 3 yards to lead the visiting Irish over Touchet in a Southeast 1B game.

SCORES, NO STATISTICS: Columbia-Burbank 47, River View 0; Ephrata 28, Wahluke 0; Granger 52, Mabton 16; La Salle 14, Kiona-Benton 7; Warden 28, Oroville 0; West Valley-Spokane 26, Othello 7.

Prep cross country

KAMIAKIN BOYS, RICHLAND GIRLS SHINE: Kamiakin’s boys and Richland’s girls each had three top-10 placers in the Mid-Columbia Conference cross country meet this past Saturday at the Big Cross Course in Pasco.

In the boys 5,000 meters race, Kamiakin junior Isaac Teeples was the fastest runner, completing the course in 15 minutes, 27.27 seconds. His teammate, Grayson Wilcott, placed second at 16:51, while Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley was third at 16:51.82.

Kamiakin, Southridge and Hanford all won their team races.

On the girls’ side, Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt destroyed the field with the fastest time of 18:41.82.

Walla Walla’s Sariah Hepworth was second at 19:48.85, and Richland’s Natalie Ruzauskas was third at 20:02.24.

Hermiston, Richland and Kennewick all won their team races.

Boys scores – Hanford 29, Richland 34, Pasco 60; Kamiakin 25, Chiawana 40, Hermiston 69; Southridge 25, Walla Walla 34.

Top 10 individual boys – 1. Isaac Teeples, Kamiakin, 15:27.27; 2. Grayson Wilcott, Kamiakin, 16:26.16; 3. Brody Hartley, Walla Walla, 16:51.82; 4. Owen Stegge, Chiawana, 16:58.10; 5. Jordan Sanguino, Kamiakin, 17:11.96; 6. Payson Leppert, Chiawana, 17:13.08; 7. Miles Sumner, Southridge, 17:13.87; 8. Joel Martinez, Richland, 17:15.96; 9. Logan Springstead, Hermiston, 17:17.78; 10. Jace Woodard, Richland, 17:18.20.

Girls scores – Hermiston 19, Kamiakin 53, Chiawana 58; Kennewick 27, Southridge 44, Walla Walla 50; Richland 19, Hanford 39, Pasco 80.

Top 10 individual girls – 1. Macy Marquardt, Kennewick, 18:41.82; 2. Sariah Hepworth, Walla Walla, 19:48.85; 3. Natalie Ruzauskas, Richland, 20:02.24; 4. Andrijana Fundak, Richland, 20:07.86; 5. Brooklin Seadore, Southridge, 20:31.67; 6. Amanda Nygard, Hermiston, 20:34.15; 7. Alexia Serna, Hermiston, 20:40.98; 8. Emma Summers, Richland, 20:53.20; 9. Mia Beightol, Hanford, 20:53.32; 10. Hannah Chavla, Hanford, 21:03.55.