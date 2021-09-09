Man vs beast battle debuts in Tri-Cities arena

About 750 tons of dirt were hauled into the Toyota Center arena in preparation for the Tri-Cities debut of PBR’s Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour on Sept. 10-11 in Kennewick.

Fans are promised a spectacular, thrill-filled weekend as some of the world’s best professional bull riders face off against the top bovine competitors the sport has to offer.

“It’s the age-old, back to the beginning of time, man vs. beast,” PBR Velocity Tour General Manager Robert Simpson said. “It’s a 150-lb cowboy getting on a 2,000-lb bull.”

The sport is one of the most dangerous live events fans can attend, say organizers.

While accidents can happen, the event staff works hard to keep riders, bulls and fans alike safe. That includes following local, state and federal COVID guidelines and testing staff regularly, Simpson says. Masks will be required inside the arena, per Washington state mandates.

Ticket sales were brisk for the two-night show, according to event staff. To purchase tickets, fans can go online to the Toyota Center events calendar.