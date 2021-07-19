Entertainment

Professional bull riding tour to have first-ever Kennewick event

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s PBR Tri-Cities Classic is bringing its 8 seconds of glory to the Toyota Center in Kennewick this fall.

The Kennewick tour stop on Sept. 10-11 will mark 19th event on this year’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and is its first-ever stop in the Tri-Cities.

The bull riding action in Kennewick will start at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Toyota Center.

On Friday night, all 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. The same 40 riders then will return for Round 2 on Saturday evening.

After Round 2, the Top 10 in the event will advance to the championship round where each will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.

Tickets for the event go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m..

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at ticketMaster.com or PBR.com or by calling PBR customer service at 800-732-1727.

A PBR Elite Experience add-on for $50 includes a pre-event question and answer session with PBR stars, a commemorative lanyard and a post-event photo opportunity in the arena.

