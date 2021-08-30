Strong STEM workforce can boost Tri-Cities economy. Students needed to fill those jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how our state’s physical and fiscal wellbeing increasingly depend on people with education and career credentials in STEM and health care.

We owe our gratitude to the health care workers and researchers in the Tri-Cities on the front lines against this crippling virus. We also need to demonstrate our commitment to the next generation of students who are inspired to enter these fields.

Washington has more STEM job openings per capita than any state in the US, and demand for skilled workers continues to drastically outpace supply.

The Washington Roundtable estimates our economy will need 70% of graduating students to obtain a post-secondary credential by 2030 to fill these jobs. Today, just 41% of the class of 2017 are on track to do so. That number drops to 31% for Black graduates and 26% for students from low-income backgrounds.

With barriers falling along racial, gender, geographic and economic lines, we need employers and public leaders to provide equitable pathways to certificates and degrees that allow students from all backgrounds to succeed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fortunately, the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) was created in 2011 to connect low- and middle-income Washington students to promising careers. Private sector donations are matched one-to-one by the state of Washington to support students facing the greatest barriers to careers in high-demand fields.

Data over the last decade show that WSOS is breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty in Washington. Seven in 10 of our current Scholars are students of color and two-thirds are first generation college students. We’re on track to serve 20,000 students by 2025, and to date, we’ve served more than 500 Scholars from Benton and Franklin counties.

Recipients of the Baccalaureate Scholarship are twice as likely to graduate in four years when compared to their peers. Within five years of graduation, Scholars earn double what their families made when they applied, and students who pursue the Career and Technical Scholarship make nearly four times what their family earned at the time of application.

Nikita Fisenko immigrated to the US from Uzbekistan at the age of 10 and started middle school without knowing English. With the help of WSOS, Fisenko graduated from WSU Tri-Cities with a degree in nursing in 2020. He’s currently a registered nurse in the emergency department of a Richland hospital where he uses his fluency in Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian and English to serve his community in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research shows that private employers and state governments benefit from a more diverse, inclusive workforce that brings together a broad range of experiences and perspectives. That’s why longtime WSOS supporters like Microsoft and Boeing continue to invest in our success and participate in our mentorship programs. It’s also why WSOS continues to receive strong legislative support from champions such as Sen. Sharon Brown and Rep. Matt Boehnke of the 8th Legislative District.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Targeted investment in effective public-private partnerships like WSOS can build a more robust,inclusive higher education system and workforce. A stronger, healthier Washington depends on positioning both our students and employers for success.