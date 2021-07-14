CBC offers $10,000 in college scholarships for COVID vaccinations

Getting vaccinated may help students get a college education too.

Columbia Basin College is holding its second “pop-up” vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday. Participants can choose between the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The shot is free, and participants must be 12 or older because the vaccines haven’t been approved for younger children.

The college is sweetening the pot as well. The first 100 people will get a $50 gift card, and college students can get a chance for a $1,000 scholarship.

The State Board of Community and Technical Colleges set $10,000 aside for the college to distribute as an incentive to get college students vaccinated. They are giving the money to 10 students who have completed six or more credits during the spring 2021 quarter.

To get the scholarship, the student needs to be a Washington resident, to still be working toward a degree or certificate and received at least one dose of the a COVID vaccination.

The college will be pick the awardees on July 26. They will need to show proof of their vaccination status within 48 hours to the student records department. It can be either given in person or through Zoom.