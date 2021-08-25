Richland School Board candidate Audra Byrd responds to Herald letters to the editor

Editor’s note: The Tri-City Herald recently published several letters from readers who have concerns about Richland School Board candidate Audra Byrd. Here is her response.

A letter by Richland School Board candidate Audra Byrd

There is a group of people who support my opponent, who have been stalking my page for the past few months, and work together to spam my campaign with hate and smearing.

Some of them are not even Richland residents. I try very hard to be educated and listen to all community parent’s concerns, and of course there will be times where people just straight disagree even after all the points have been made.

This hateful group sends me threatening private messages, mass posts half-truths all over social media sites, and sends letters to the Herald to smear my name. I genuinely try my best to be a kind and loving person. I am very concerned about the serious issues that are coming down so quickly from our state.

As a mother, foster parent, adoptive parent, and educator, I have dedicated my life to serving and protecting children and I pray every day for guidance and courage to help me know how to stand up for what is right and to best advocate for the children of our community. If you have seen these posts and news articles, please do your own research before just believing what is spread.

Audra Byrd, Richland