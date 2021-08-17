‘Close all doors’ to the unvaccinated and other Herald letters to the editor

Rep. Newhouse: Join select panel

With the Bipartisan Commission investigation of Jan. 6 events, there could be an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. We all want the Select Committee to be fair and transparent as it hears witness testimony. Even though Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against the Select Committee on June 30, I now urge him to volunteer to be a part of this historic undertaking and help balance the committee.

While local Republicans may never forgive him for voting for Trump’s impeachment, his dedication to constitutional principles and willingness to vote for what is right qualify him to add his independent voice to this committee. This is his chance to help make the committee more bipartisan and more credible.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right to ban Republicans Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from the Select Committee. Their rhetoric would lead me to believe they would not be fair and impartial. I believe Rep. Newhouse to be honest and honorable and he would add needed balance to the committee. The American people need to have a clear understanding of what happened on Jan. 6, so that it never happens again, and I believe Rep. Newhouse could add needed gravitas to this outcome.

Stanley Moon, Richland

Misinformation endangers you

In the last two weeks of June, the United States averaged between 11,250 and 13,500 new coronavirus cases per day — an all-time low since the virus began spreading. As of July 18, it was 31,464 cases per day, despite more access to vaccines. This increase is due in part to Republican politicians and right-wing pundits putting out misinformation about the virus, and other party legislators reluctant to confront them.

On the July 18 “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., identified the situation as “choosing between vaccination or accepting higher rates of death.” He blamed distrust of the vaccines not on his party raising doubts about them, but on “partisan comments coming out of the White House regarding next Jim Crow laws, or people like Senator Schumer and the White House not cooperating on a bipartisan bill.” The connection between infrastructure negotiations and a lifesaving vaccine was not explained.

On July 18, our ex-president also got into the act stating, “People are refusing to take the vaccine because they don’t trust his administration,” referring to President Biden. “They don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News.”

Don’t let misinformation endanger you. Get your COVID-19 vaccinations.

Rose Petrie, Richland

Columbia Park: Open it to RVs

It’s time for Kennewick to stop playing games with Columbia Park. It was put in by the Corps for the community to enjoy. The camping should have RV hookups and the whole shoreline should look as good as Richland’s. The water park is not a good idea. With the recent sales of RVs, open it to a prime source of revenue to maintain itself. Don’t lie about sewer problems as there is access. This is a call to our residents. Let’s clear all smoke and sell the Coliseum; it is a money pit.

Dennis R Crater, Kennewick

Biden, Harris are ignoring our laws

The duty of the president (POTUS), defined by oath of office, is to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution and implicit in this is to defend the country from enemies and dangers foreign and domestic.

The oath for the Vice President is similar. Most intelligent U.S. citizens would agree that willful failure to act on any of these oath promises constitutes impeachable “high crimes.” Biden and Harris are both guilty of repeatedly failing to enforce existing immigration laws and indeed openly have advocated for those seeking to enter the U.S. illegally to ignore the laws. Biden and Harris are also guilty of failing to protect the homeland and its citizens from disease-bearing illegal immigrants.

Illegals infected with COVID-19 and other disease dangers are being flagrantly allowed to violate our borders and are then dispersed into the U.S. without quarantine, treatment or vaccinations. Clearly this presents serious danger to citizens of the homeland and a gross violation of their oaths of office. Thus both Biden and Harris should be impeached and removed from office.

James F. White, Richland

Starting to resent vaccine refusers

I am finding myself feeling very angry against those who refuse to get vaccinated. Not because of medical or religious beliefs, but only because they they think they’re making a personal stand. Because of their very selfish reasons, one of the snowball effects is the rise in COVID-19 patients taking much-needed beds and medical staff in hospitals across the state that are needed for other critical medical issues.

I have a relative with a life-threatening medical condition unable to be treated here that has been waiting for a bed at Virginia Mason for three days. I, for one, have had enough of those who have complete disregard for human life by possibly being the cause of infecting others or being part of the snowball effect.

I have never considered myself to be prejudiced against any person or religious belief, but this is a whole new ball game. Being only one person, there’s not much I can do, but I think I may begin by not doing business with establishments where employees are not fully vaccinated and distancing myself from friends and even family members not vaccinated. I have rights too.

Kandi Maguffee, Richland

‘Close all doors’ to the unvaccinated

We need to close all doors to the unvaccinated. Including and perhaps more importantly our hospitals. I suffered a heart block recently, and Kadlec was full, so I spent a few days at Lourdes without the benefit of a cardiologist because the hospitals were full of unvaccinated covid patients

Larry W. Walker, Pasco

Observe merge signs, drivers

Regarding the tragic accident that occurred on June 9 on Leslie Road hill: The City of Richland should have to make it only one lane going up the hill, as approximately 75% of the drivers I see there do not merge right at all.

When (people are) applying for a Washington driver’s license here, and having to take a road test to pass, the instructor should have each and every one drive Columbia Park Trail to Leslie Road and up the hill to see if they know what to do — like merge right — as the signs and painted arrows require. If they do not merge right, then it should be an automatic failure.

MaryAnn Williams, Richland

Bezos: Spend your money wisely

Jeff Bezos can do more with his billions besides spending 11 minutes in space. Without being taxed, he could still use money to make sure that millions of trees get planted to offset the millions burned in wildfires. He could create jobs and pay for the materials to build affordable living spaces for the homeless, 80% of whom live in the Western United States where he lives. Think of how much better his view of our planet might be if he knew that he was looking at something he had tended to.

I’m not any more impressed by a person sitting idly on his excess wealth than I am by the man who bragged about how many beers he had drunk the night before. Who’s inspired by that? Oh sure, Bezos gave away some money in 2018, but proportionately, it was less than most of us give on a regular basis. Think about what a hero he’d be if he went into space and helped millions by providing more shade and oxygen through tree planting as well as built homes for those without. He could even pay his workers more and still have plenty.

Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla