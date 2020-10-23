We like both candidates for public lands commissioner, but one deserves it more | Editorial

Democrat Hilary Franz is finishing her first term as state lands commissioner and she deserves another one.

Forgive us for calling the leader of our state’s largest wildfire fighting force a fireball, but that’s what she is.

She has taken over the state Department of Natural Resources with an ambitious energy that suggests she has a list of goals she can’t wait to check off.

Among her accomplishments is the development of a 20-year Forest Health Strategic Plan, which is designed to improve the health of more than one million acres of trees. This also should make our forests more resistant to wildfires.

This important plan will not only protect our forests, but our air quality as well.

It was just last month when smoke from wildfires drifted to the Tri-Cities and kept us indoors — a grave reminder that our state must be more proactive when it comes to forest management.

Close to home, Franz’s leadership in 2019 helped bring the $23 million Patterson Pipeline project to Benton County, bringing water to thousands of acres of state-managed farmland.

And last year, she penned a guest column for the Tri-City Herald explaining the role DNR played in helping to secure $4 million for a local improvement district in Pasco. The aim was to use the money to extend Chapel Hill Boulevard from Road 68 to Road 84, creating access to 73 acres of future commercial development.

These are just a few examples of her work since she was elected four years ago. Before that, she was an environmental attorney and the director of Futurewise, a Seattle-based lands-use advocacy group.

In the 2016 election, we recommended Franz’s Republican opponent. We had criticized Futurewise for obstructing development efforts in the Tri-Cities, and her connection with the group was a deal-breaker for us.

But now, Franz is in a different role and doing a good job. We see no reason to replace her.

Her challenger in this race is Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson of Lakewood. She is knowledgeable and has an impressive background.

A retired fish biologist, Kuehl Pederson has worked with NOAA Fisheries, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In addition to conducting fish passage research at dams throughout the state, she also was a senior power analyst at Seattle City Light and power manager at Grays Harbor Public Utility District.

She told the Tri-City Herald that she believes salmon and the Snake River dams can coexist, and that the dams are not to blame for the reduction in salmon runs.

This is a strong statement coming from someone who has been both a long-time fisheries researcher and a public power manager.

While we are not recommending Kuehl Pederson for lands commissioner, we do think she could be a valuable resource for Tri-City leaders looking to bolster the pro-dam argument.

Kuel Pederson’s combined experience with salmon recovery and power management is unique, but there is more to being state lands commissioner than fish and power. She would have much to learn if she was elected.

And she told us that as lands commissioner, she likely wouldn’t have much influence over the future of the Snake River dams — perhaps only in an advisory role.

Franz , on the other hand, has a grasp of what needs to be done as lands commissioner and already has made progress. She should have the opportunity to finish the projects she has started.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Hilary Franz for state Commissioner of Public Lands.