Where we stand on the WA auditor and insurance commissioner races | Editorial

When it comes to the races for state auditor and state insurance commissioner, there is no question that the incumbents should be elected to another term.

Here is our take for these two lower-profile, yet significant state executive offices.

Insurance Commissioner

It would be nearly impossible to find anyone more qualified to be the state’s insurance commissioner than Democrat Mike Kreidler.

He has been in the job close to 20 years, and his grasp of the complexities of the insurance industry is unparalleled.

The state insurance commissioner’s office oversees the insurance industry in major categories that include auto, home, life, long-term care, Medicare and — most importantly during the COVID-19 pandemic — health care.

Kreidler fights for consumer rights, making sure that insurance companies follow the rules and provide the coverage people have paid for. Last year he persuaded the state Legislature to pass the nation’s strongest law against surprise bills from medical emergencies.

With the future of the federal Affordable Care Act in doubt, Kreidler, 77, is running again because he is committed to ensuring all state residents have access to health care they can afford.

In his protective role, Kriedler has helped people recover millions of dollars in denied or delayed insurance claims. According to the statewide Voter’s Pamphlet, Kreidler said that since he has been in office, his department has saved Washington state consumers over $300 million in auto and homeowner’s insurance by cutting excessive premium rates.

Kreidler’s opponent is Republican Chirayu Avinash Patel of Tacoma, who says he is a licensed insurance agent. Patel, 31, describes himself as an “autistic savant.”

In the state’s Voters’ Pamphlet, Patel said if he was elected he would share the job with Kreidler and others who are “more qualified than myself.”

It is clear voters should send Kreidler back for his sixth term.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Democrat Mike Kreidler to the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

State Auditor

When Tacoma Democrat Pat McCarthy took over the state auditor’s office four years ago, the department was a mess.

Her predecessor, Troy Kelley, was facing theft and tax fraud charges in connection with his former real estate business. The credibility of the auditor’s office was in shambles, and McCarthy’s first goal was to restore people’s trust.

She’s accomplished that.

The state auditor’s office is typically described as the watchdog for public spending — from rural fire districts to massive state agencies.

McCarthy’s team members examine how government departments use tax money, checking for misappropriations, malfeasance and shoddy bookkeeping.

Under McCarthy’s leadership, the state auditor’s website has been transformed into a user-friendly, public tool kit for anyone seeking information about government spending, financial audits, performance audits and whistleblower and fraud reports.

Her challenger is Republican Chris Leyba of Tacoma. He is currently a felony crimes detective with the King County Sheriff’s Office. He also earned national certification as a law enforcement auditor while working for the Seattle Police Department, performing internal audits that monitored property, narcotics and money.

Leyba said he wants the auditor’s office to be pro-active, finding ways to prevent fraud instead of reacting to problems later. He points out that the Employment Security Department never should have been hacked.

Earlier this year, the agency lost hundreds of millions is jobless benefits that should have gone to struggling residents sidelined by COVID-19 restrictions.

But the breach was not McCarthy’s fault. The state auditor’s job, by statute, is a responsive one — not a preemptive one.

And now state auditors are working to help find out what went wrong at Employment Security so this kind of catastrophe is not repeated. This must be a priority, and McCarthy’s team is already on top of it.

McCarthy was a two-term Pierce County executive and a Pierce County auditor before taking the helm of the state auditor’s office.

Leyba’s law enforcement career is impressive, but his auditing experience — while solid — is limited compared to McCarthy’s.

She’s turned a dysfunctional state agency into a well respected department. She has earned another term.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Democrat Pat McCarthy for State Auditor.