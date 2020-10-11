We’ve got new faces running in the 16th District. Here’s the Herald pick for state reps | Editorial

If you look at Washington state’s legislative district map, you’ll see the boundaries have been drawn with an unsteady hand, dodging and weaving around our community.

That is especially true with the 16th Legislative District, which includes Walla Walla and Columbia counties, rural Benton County and an eastern chunk of Pasco.

That leaves the Tri-Cities in an interesting predicament, especially when it comes to the 16th District races where it is certain that this year two legislative seats will be filled by political newcomers.

Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, gave up his seat in a bid to run for the state Senate position held by the retiring Maureen Walsh. As an aside, Jenkin didn’t make it out of the primary in that race and won’t be heading back to Olympia. At least for now.

Chvatal v Klicker

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vying for Jenkin’s legislative seat are Mark Klicker and Frances Chvatal, both of Walla Walla. Klicker, a Republican, is a business owner and Chvatal, a Democrat, is a health care professional.

Klicker worked for the Washington State Farm Bureau as a regional field director and brings strong agriculture credentials from his family farming background. With the economic impact of ag in the 16th District, that is always an asset. His priority is to get business back on track in the wake of the pandemic.

Chvatal grew up on a farm in Touchet, so the ag industry is not foreign to her. But now her priority is public health.

That’s not surprising given her 33 years in healthcare, and it is a big plus considering the circumstances our state and nation are facing. She believes if people are healthy, the economy will once again thrive. She sees a long road ahead in the logistics of distributing a vaccine for COVID-19 once one is proven and released for the public.

Klicker has more knowledge of the Tri-Cities area because of his work with the Farm Bureau. In addition, his grandparents lived in Pasco.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But Chvatal is putting in her time to learn, sitting in on a variety of teleconference meetings by public agencies. She has met with civic leaders in Pasco and has paid attention to the Tri-City Development Council’s “Coffee with Karl” sessions. Chvatal said she also has reached out to officials at Columbia Basin College, Heritage University and Washington State University Tri-Cities.

Either candidate would serve the district well but as our state continues to reel from the impact of the pandemic, we like Chvatal and her insights into how we can regain a healthy community and move forward at a pace that makes sense in the long term.

She has seen first-hand how healthcare has been incentivized by profit, when instead it should be motivated by health.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Democrat Frances Chvatal for Legislative District 16, State Rep. Position 1.

Rude v Coburn

The other 16th District race pits incumbent Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, against community and political activist Carly Coburn of Pasco.

Rude, who worked as an aide to former Sen. Walsh, had an inside advantage to the workings of Olympia before he took office.

In his first term he lobbied for a remote testimony location for Eastern Washington residents at Columbia Basin College, and serves as assistant ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee. He is an advocate for the business community, K-12 education and mental health care.

Coburn, a Democrat, has a platform focused on access to quality healthcare, as a passionate advocate who found hurdles to care herself. At a young age she served as a caretaker to ailing family members.

Affordable housing and disability and LGBQT rights are on her proudly Progressive priority list. She doesn’t have a strong background in budgets and taxes, but she brings a new lens to view the district’s needs.

Rude sits on the moderate end of the Republican spectrum and has made an effort to reach out to colleagues across the aisle. He’s polished, practiced and has a bright future ahead of him in Olympia. He also vows to be a voice for the Tri-Cities, not just the eastern end of the district.

The 16th will have newcomers in the Senate and in the other House seat. We need one lawmaker with experience from the 16th District, and that’s Rude.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Republican Skyler Rude for Legislative District 16, State Rep. Position 2.