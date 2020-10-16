Is it time for new blood on the Benton County Commission? This is what we think | Editorial

Every once in a while a challenger comes along who is so ready for elected office that it would be a shame if that person didn’t get the chance.

This is the case with Democrat Justin Raffa, who is challenging Republican incumbent Jerome Delvin for Benton County Commission, District 1.

Raffa is the artistic director of the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and chorus master of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. He told the Herald Editorial Board that with COVID-19 restrictions shutting down big musical performances, he has had the time to adequately prepare for the commission position.

He said he is committed to be a full-time county commissioner, and that even when choral performances are allowed, he is ready to step back from his director’s duties to devote his attention to the elected position.

It certainly appeared to us that Raffa has done his research and has a solid grasp of the issues.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Raffa’s focus in this race is not so much on the decisions that have been made by Delvin, but rather, the “defensive” and “aggressive” tone Delvin sometimes uses when making decisions.

“I think the community is tired of that,” Raffa said.

Raffa said he believes Delvin has “grown hardened” to his position on the commission, and that he doesn’t appear to be looking for ways to engage the public or collaborate with others

“I think there is a lot of concern and anxiety about the work that he’s been doing, especially in this past term,” said Raffa.

Delvin countered that all the Tri-City mayors are supporting him, so he believes there is good collaboration between the county and cities.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

However, he admitted to The Herald Editorial Board that he will “push back” if he needs to.

A couple of years ago Kennewick officials had asked for county money to help cover a shortfall in the Metro Drug Task Force funding. Benton County had accrued $12.4 million from the Public Safety Tax, but the commissioners wanted to hold back on spending much of that money.

The situation clearly could have been handled better.

Recently, his disdain for Benton County Sheriff Hatcher has been on public display more than once, and it is upsetting to watch how it was handled.

With no notice, Delvin brought up the idea of taking the jail away from Hatcher after jail employees said they have been mistreated by the sheriff.

We understand Delvin’s protective side, and that he will fight for what he thinks is right. But it shouldn’t be at the expense of transparency.

His effort to put the jail under the commission’s control came without warning, and caught the public off guard.

He should know better.

Delvin has devoted his adult life to public service. He was a police officer for over 30 years, first with the U.S. Army and then the Richland Police Department. Then he turned his attention to politics.

He was elected to the state House and represented the 8th District from 1994-2004, and went on to the state Senate where he served another eight years. He was elected to the Benton County Commission in 2012 and told the Herald Editorial Board that he wants one more term, and this will be his last.

With public health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent economic uncertainty that the outbreak has brought to the community, Delvin said he felt his experience on the commission could be useful.

He’s right. Experience counts for a lot.

But there is a time to step aside and let fresh eyes take a look at the situation.

At 64, Delvin has had an impressive political career, and we understand that he feels there is unfinished business he must attend to.

But a challenger like Raffa does not come around often. Raffa wants to bring civility back to the county commission, and we’d like to see more of that too.

Raffa is a founding member of the Tri-Cities Civility Caucus, was a graduate of the Leadership Tri-Cities program and has administrative experience and knows what is like to be accountable to the public.

Delvin has served the Tri-Cities well for many years, but a qualified newcomer has come along and we think Raffa deserves a chance to serve.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Democrat Justin Raffa for Benton County Commisison, District. 1.