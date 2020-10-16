Our interview for this Benton Co. race was telling. Here’s who The Herald recommends | Editorial

An incumbent with roughly 30 years of public service under his belt or an eager political newcomer — that’s the choice voters have in the race for Benton County Commission, District 3.

Republican incumbent Jim Beaver, 60, started his political career when he was elected to the Kennewick City Council in 1990. He then served an incredible 12-year stint as mayor before joining the Benton County Commission in 2009.

He’s been faithfully serving his constituents ever since.

Beaver’s challenger is Republican Will McKay, 40, owner of W. McKay Construction. And yes, his father is Kennewick City Councilman Bill McKay.

This is the first time Will McKay has run for public office. He has a warm and friendly personality, and likely would bring some healthy energy to the commission.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But our concern with McKay is that he repeatedly gave incorrect information during our interview with him.

We understand challengers do not have the expertise of incumbents, so we try not to judge them too severely when we discuss complicated issues.

But we found McKay’s lack of understanding in certain critical areas unsettling.

He believes the Benton County commissioners could have done more to help small businesses open up and get the local economy moving after COVID-19 hit.

McKay said wearing masks and not being allowed in restaurants was a loss of constitutional rights. He gave the impression that he believes people who are vulnerable to the disease should isolate themselves, while the rest of the community carries on.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But when asked about the county’s responsibility to public health, he said the commissioners should work with the Benton Franklin Health District.

Well, that’s exactly what they did.

The commissioners — like many of our other civic leaders — wanted to open up businesses, but it wasn’t their call to make. It was Gov. Jay Inslee’s.

McKay said he wouldn’t have defied the governor’s orders, but thought the county commissioners should have written a joint letter with Franklin County to the governor.

We doubt that would have made much of a difference.

For several months, the Tri-Cities had some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state. We don’t think a letter would have changed the minds of state health officials who were guiding the re-opening process.

If anything, Tri-Citians should have been wearing masks sooner. As soon as businesses required people to mask up in order to shop, our COVID-19 numbers started going down.

McKay also said Inslee’s emergency powers were only good for 30 days. That’s not true. Since 1969, under RCW 43.06.220, the governor has been allowed broad powers in an emergency. Extending his stay-home order did not require legislative approval.

And when asked in our Voter Guide what the greatest difference is between him and Beaver, McKay said his small business experience sets them apart.

Beaver helped run Beaver Furniture, a family business in downtown Kennewick, for 37 years. He often talks about making decisions for the county — especially budget decisions — based on what he learned from running his own shop.

In addition, McKay said he believes county commissioners should have paid the legal fees for Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s defense in the recall effort against him.

We understand McKay believes a person is innocent until proven guilty, but we doubt most taxpayers would want their money going to help an elected leader who is accused of crimes that include intimidating witnesses and public servants, and tampering with physical evidence. In addition, Hatcher’s employees have called him a “tyrant,” and said that the sheriff demoralizes them.

Beaver told The Herald Editorial Board that he spoke with county employees and he has talked with Hatcher. He is careful with his decisions, and Beaver was the deciding vote to take the jail away from the sheriff — and he did it without lobbing insults at him.

During his tenure, Beaver has served on numerous civic committees, including the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) and the Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Committee. He knows the community.

And, his 30 years of dealing with public budgets will be invaluable as the county faces some tough budget decisions caused by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Beaver is just more prepared to face those challenges because of his knowledge of county departments.

In this race, we give the nod to the incumbent. Beaver has experience, while McKay still has much to learn.

The Tri-City Herald Editorial Board recommends Republican Jim Beaver for Benton County Commission, Position 3.