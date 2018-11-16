The state made Palouse Falls popular. It should help pay for rescues there

When emergency services are needed at a state park, you’d think money from the state budget would cover the cost.
Surprisingly though, that’s not the case.
Several crisis calls at Eastern Washington’s popular Palouse Falls State Park in recent years have been paid for by Pasco and Franklin County taxpayers.
That’s because state officials have no way to respond to emergencies at the remote waterfall, and our local agencies are the closest aid people have.
If would be helpful if — at the very least — the state compensated Pasco and Franklin County.
But that’s not happening. Toni Droscher, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Parks, said the state is not required to pay for emergencies that happen on state park land.
So our local fire departments’ budgets end up taking the hit.
This is an unfair expectation, and the arrangement needs to be changed.
Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear told the Herald that in the past three years, his fire crews have been called out to emergencies at Palouse Falls 11 times, costing an estimated $35,000.
Mike Harris, chief of Franklin County Fire District 3, estimates that rescues at the park have cost his department at least $2,000 to $3,000.
The drive to Palouse Falls is up to an hour and 45 minutes each way from the Tri-Cities, and it isn’t unusual for crews to end up spending the entire day there on a call.
In addition to the financial burden, offering aid so far away makes local crews unavailable for emergencies that arise back home. That too, is unfair to Pasco and Franklin County residents.
Pasco officials are pushing the state to take more responsibility for emergencies at Palouse Falls, and we hope they can work out an agreement.
A decade ago, there were about 46,000 visitors a year visiting the breathtaking site.
But in 2014 elementary school children in nearby Washtucna convinced lawmakers to declare Palouse Falls the state waterfall, and it has since made the state’s sightseeing radar.
Last year an estimated 200,000 people visited the park and it has become a common side-trip for students heading to and from Washington State University.
Sadly, during the last three springs, four men in their 20s died at Palouse Falls. In separate incidents, all four went past the safe area and ventured on unmarked trails to get closer to the waterfall.
Two fell from the edge, reportedly at the same spot, and two went swimming in the pool at the bottom and drowned.
The tragedies led the state to put up new warning signs and fencing, and we all hope the effort will prevent future deaths at the tourist-spot.
It would be a relief if Pasco and Franklin County crews never again had to drive all the way to Palouse Falls State Park and respond to someone in crisis. But if they do, they shouldn’t bear the burden alone.
The state is responsible for managing Palouse Falls and for making it popular. It shouldn’t shirk its duty when people visiting the park need emergency help.
