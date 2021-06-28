Heat closures: ‘Miserable’ temperatures shut down Tri-Cities restaurants, cancel events

The searing heat that is wilting the Mid-Columbia is forcing the closures of buildings and food trucks throughout the Tri-Cities because of mechanical failures and safety concerns.

“We have air conditioning inside the truck. As long as the window or doors are closed, we can keep it cool,” said Ron Swanby, the owner of Swampy’s BBQ Sauce and Eatery. “But the the minute we open the window to serve people it becomes miserable.”

The sweltering temperatures have forced other food trucks and restaurants to shut down, as well as the Union Street branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries.

And some outdoor music events have been canceled.

And the free COVID-19 testing site at Columbia Basin College off Argent Road in Pasco closed early Saturday and Sunday because of the heat.

It reopened at 8:30 am. Monday but another early closure was possible.

Swanby operates his food truck at Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village on Columbia Drive in downtown Kennewick.

He said that he doesn’t have a choice but to close to the public this week because of safety — but may open for a few morning hours to offer breakfast if it doesn’t get too stifling.

“I have people who have to pay bills and need the hours. As a small business that hurts,” he said, noting customers can check Swampy’s Facebook page.

Library closure

The Kennewick branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries on Union Street shut down Monday to customers because the air conditioning system could not keep up.

The temperatures inside over the weekend were reaching the upper 80s, said Kyle Cox, the library’s executive director.

Cox said that he is working with the city of Kennewick, which owns the building, on getting the 20-year-old system repaired.

All other branches of the library are open and he said that curbside service remains open. Temporary air conditioners have been set up in meeting rooms for employees.

Restaurant closures

▪ Barnard Griffin winery on Tulip Lane in Richland is closing its patio this week.

“For at least the next couple days — we are closing the patio. It’s hot, did you know? What an interesting year in which we have to close the patio in June but were trying to lure you to it in January,” the winery wrote on it’s Instagram page.

▪ Ninja Bistro food truck at Columbia Gardens in Kennewick will be closed this week.

“It’s too hot outside. We will be closed all week due to this excessive heat wave, we will resume our food truck next week,” they wrote on Facebook.

▪ Cedars at Pier One restaurant on Clover Island will be closed until Thursday.

▪ Doggie Style Gourmet food truck at 1415 George Washington Way in front of Ace Hardware in Richland will be closed until Tuesday.

▪ El Fat Cat food truck at 539 N. Edison St. in Kennewick will be closed until Thursday.

▪ Picante Mexican Taqueria at 419 W. Columbia Drive will remain closed until Thursday.

Events

Richland Farmer’s Market will be closing an hour earlier than normal this week. The market will be open in The Parkway on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ This week’s HAPO Community Credit Union Live@5 set for Thursday at John Dam Plaza in Richland has been canceled. The event will continue July 8.

“We want so badly to be back out at the park and enjoy the live music, great food and family fun time but … not at the expense of anyone’s well being,” said the event’s organizer on it’s Facebook page.

▪ The Mid-Columbia Symphony canceled its live concert that was scheduled July 4 at the HAPO stage in John Dam Plaza in Richland.

Future events will be announced at midcolumbiasymphony.org.