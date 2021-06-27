Tri-Cities heat records falling already. Worst of historic temps yet to come

New heat records were set in Pasco and at the Hanford Meteorology Station on Saturday, as even hotter temperatures are forecast this week as the Northwest bakes under a heat dome.

The temperature at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco on Saturday reached 110, beating the previous record of 105 for that date set in 2015.

At the Hanford met station, the temperature reached 108 on Saturday, beating the previous record high for the date at 106, also set in 2015.

The latest National Weather Service forecast for the Tri-Cities predicted four days of 110+ highs — 114 on Sunday, 113 on Monday, 115 Tuesday and 111 Wednesday.

All are forecast to break daily temperature records, and the month should end with a new high temperature record for the Tri-Cities for June.

Temperatures will drop only slightly after Wednesday, with 107 forecast by the weather service for Thursday, 105 Friday and 106 Saturday.

The weather service forecast is the center of a range and temperatures could be a few degrees hotter or cooler.

The Weather Channel is betting on hotter, with a high of 117 forecast for Tuesday, just a degree under the highest temperature ever recorded in the state of Washington.

Its two-week forecast calls for just two days below 100 at the Pasco airport — 99 on July 7 and 8.

Fireworks during heat wave

Fireworks go on sale starting Monday, June 28, in Washington state, but that does not mean setting them off is a good idea during a heat wave.

“Always be aware of weather conditions and fire risks and be safe during any events involving fireworks,” said Benton County Fire Marshal Clark Posey in a message to residents.

Although certain types of fireworks legally can be set off in unincorporated areas of Benton County starting at noon Monday, the fire rating for the county is “very high.”

Fireworks are banned in unincorporated Franklin County and restrictions vary by city, with Kennewick, Prosser and Connell banning fireworks.

Tips for electric bills

Record high temperatures also mean high electric bills for cooling in the Tri-Cities and stress on power lines and distribution systems.

The city or Richland said it does not expect issues that would cause power outages, but urged its electric customers to use energy wisely, both to help relieve stress on the regional power system and to help the city save on its wholesale power bill.

Not only reducing electricity but avoiding extra use during peak demand times of 6 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. can help.

Use your clothes washer, clothes dryer, dishwasher and other electrical appliances at other times of the day, if possible, it said.

To cut electric use Richland recommends you:

▪ Set your thermostat at the highest setting that is comfortable. The Department of Energy recommends 78 degrees.

▪ Avoid using your oven, dryer or dishwasher during the hottest parts of the day.

▪ Turn off your water heater when not in use and turn off swimming pool and hot tub pumps or heaters.

▪ Use ceiling and oscillating fans.

▪ Close blinds and window coverings during the hottest times of the day.

▪ Grill outdoors or use your microwave to cook meals.

▪ Turn off lights, televisions and appliances when not in use.

▪ Check your cooling system filter and replace it if dirty.