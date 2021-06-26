Extreme heat forces Kennewick and Richland to shut down school buses

Next week will be too hot for students to ride the buses to Richland and Kennewick summer schools.

Next week will be too hot for students to ride the buses to Richland and Kennewick summer schools.

Neither of the school districts have air conditioned buses and with temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees and higher, it won’t be safe to have children inside of them.

The buses remain hot even with all of the windows rolled down, Richland officials said in their release.

“Weather forecasts show temperatures reaching 117 degrees next week and therefore we have made the difficult decision to cancel all summer school busing for the next week,” according to a notice that went out to Kennewick parents on Friday.”We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Pasco’s elementary students haven’t started summer classes, but the middle and high school students are in school.

The district’s buses are equipped with air conditioners and won’t need to shut down.

Kennewick has 2,500 students going to summer school throughout all of its grade levels While Richland didn’t have a specific count, all of its schools are running a summer school program.

“District leaders understand the challenges some of these modifications will place on some families,” according to a release from the Richland district. “Families should notify their child’s school if they will be absent.”

The changes won’t affect the schedule, and the schools will continue their meal programs. Richland High School will also have five-day meal kits available starting on July 1.

The buses also won’t be available for families using the Boys and Girls Club child care in Richland.

People using the YMCA Summer Day Camp should be contacted directly about the options they have available. Anyone with questions about the service can contact the YMCA directly at 509-373-1908.

Inside school classrooms

Tri-Cities school officials said they will be taking extra steps to keep students safe during the next week.

“We will be monitoring the heat index next week and if temperatures get too extreme, we will limit the amount of time that students are outside,” said Shane Edienger, Pasco’s Director of Public Affairs.

Kennewick officials said they will keep children inside if the heat index goes about 100 for elementary students or exceeds 105 for middle or high school students.

Richland did not lay out a specific guidelines, but said staff will take measures to protect students from the heat, including canceling outdoor activities.

All of the schools are equipped with cooling systems.

They schools promise to work to keep staff and students hydrated. Kennewick officials encouraged students to bring containers of water.