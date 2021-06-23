‘Little reprieve.’ Tri-Cities heat is here to stay for days. Forecasters urge caution

As record heat begins to build across the Northwest, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from 2 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Tri-Cities area.

A high of 99 is forecast Friday, climbing to 106 Saturday, 110 on Sunday and 112 on Monday and 110 on Tuesday.

Forecast temperatures are at the center of a range, with temperatures a couple of degrees cooler or hotter possible.

“Little reprieve from the heat is likely for at least the first part of next week across the Northwest, as a dome of high pressure is expected to remain anchored over the region,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Some of the places that will see temperatures soar farthest above normal include those along the Interstate 5 corridor between Seattle and Portland, according to AccuWeather.

Several daily high-temperature records were set or challenged in western Washington and Oregon already this week.

The temperature in Portland climbed to 97 degrees Monday and broke the old record of 96 set in 1992. Across the Columbia River in Vancouver, Wash., the temperature shattered the old record of 91 set in 1938 with a high of 95.

Seattle just missed its first 90-degree reading of the season Monday. Temperatures then cooled some as a weak storm system pushed slowly inland from the Pacific Ocean, but heat records could be set there later in the week, according to Accuweather.

In the Tri-Cities area, the record temperature for June in Kennewick is 110 on one day in June 1912, with the temperature reaching 109 two days in a row in 2015. The weather service has temperature records for Kennewick back to 1894.

In Pasco the record June temperature was 111 recorded in 2015. Pasco records go back to 1942, but with significant breaks in data until recent decades.

Hot temperatures add to wildfire danger and the Benton County fire marshal has rated the fire danger as high until further notice.

No residential burning is allowed within city limits and near cities. Public outdoor burning is not permitted with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring.

Signs of heat danger

As temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related illness or death, warns the Benton-Franklin Health District.

It urges people without air-conditioning to seek relief in public places such as libraries and shopping malls.

Kennewick Parks and Recreation will keep the city’s four splash pads open an hour later until 8 p.m. starting Friday to help families keep cool.

Young children, the elderly, people who are overweight, and those who are on certain medications are at greater risk of heat-related illness. Children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults.

A person suffering from heat exhaustion will experience heavy sweating and feel faint or dizzy, sometimes with nausea or vomiting and muscle cramps.

Their skin will be cool, pale and clammy and they will have a rapid, weak pulse.

The person should immediately move to a cooler place, preferably air-conditioned, drink water and take a cool shower or use cold, wet cloths to cool down.

With heat stroke, a more severe form of heat-related illness, a person will have reduced sweating with red, hot, dry skin and a body temperature over 103 degrees.

They may lose consciousness and have a headache, nausea or vomiting, and rapid, strong pulse.

Call 911 immediately if you suspect heat stroke as it can be life-threatening.

Move the person to a cooler place and help lower their temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath, while waiting for help to arrive.