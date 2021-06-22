100-year-old heat records for Tri-Cities could be shattered in the coming days

Hot temperature records that have held for more than 100 years in the Tri-Cities could fall in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has upped its prediction for temperatures to as high as 112 at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco on Monday. That’s the center of a range, with temperatures possibly a few degrees cooler or hotter.

The weather service forecast calls for temperatures to build through the end of this week.

The coolest day could be Thursday with a high of 96, down from a forecast high of 99 on Wednesday.

But then temperatures are forecast to increase to 100 on Friday, 106 on Saturday, 110 on Sunday and 112 on Monday.

No immediate relief is expected. High temperatures could remain in the triple digits through the week to follow.

The Weather Channel, which issues a two-week forecast, predicts that temperatures will not fall to below 100 degrees in the Tri-Cities until the day after July 4.

The record temperature for June in Kennewick is 110 on one day in June 1912, with the temperature reaching 109 two days in a row in 2015.

The weather service has temperature records for Kennewick back to 1894.

In Pasco the record June temperature was 111 degrees recorded in 2015. Pasco records go back to 1942, but with significant breaks in data until recent decades.

Heat records could fall in Eastern Washington and Oregon in the coming days. Courtesy National Weather Service

There is also a possibility that summertime records could be approached, if not matched or beaten.

In Pasco, a high of 113 was recorded on July 14, 2001, and in Kennewick a high of 115 was recorded on June 27, 1939, and Aug. 10, 1898.

The heat wave crosses the state of Washington, with the National Weather Service reporting that Monday saw the temperature at the SeaTac airport tie the record high there of 89.

Summer temperatures usually peak in the Tri-Cities area at the end of July.

Normal average highs at the end of June are in the mid 80s and normal average lows are in the mid 50s in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.

Prevent heat stress

People spending time outside should take precautions and schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening, recommends the weather service.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends that outdoor workers schedule frequent rest breaks in the shade or inside air conditioned vehicles or buildings and drink plenty of fluids.

The Washington state Department of Health says people who take prescription diuretics, antihistamines, mood-altering or antispasmodic drugs should be particularly cautious about sun and heat exposure.

Watch for signs of heat stress, which include decreased energy, light-headedness and nausea. People with those symptoms should go to a cool place, drink fluids, remove excess clothing and rest.

More serious signs of heat stroke require the same steps plus a call to 911. Those signs can include a rapid heartbeat, throbbing headache, dry skin, chest pain, confusion, vomiting, staggering or difficulty breathing.

Babies, toddlers, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and seniors may be particularly vulnerable to heat stress.

Pets also may show signs of heat stress. If they are outdoors, shade and water should be available, and they should not be left in cars.

The Franklin PUD recommends pulling shades to block the sun from heating up houses. Hanging a blanket over the window or lining it with aluminum foil or newspaper also can help.

If your house is hot, take a cold bath or shower to cool yourself off, it recommends. Residents can also soak bandannas or towels with water and cool them in the fridge or freezer and then drape them on their heads or necks.

Fridges and freezers in warm houses will keep food cold better if their doors are opened quickly and not often, the PUD reminds residents.