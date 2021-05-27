Blowing dust triggers chain-reaction crash, closes WA state highway at Hanford barricade

Highway 24 has been closed at the Hanford site’s Yakima Barricade due to blowing dust and a multiple-vehicle crash, according to officials at the nuclear reservation.

Blowing dust also is causing visibility issues Thursday afternoon in the Tri-Cities, including on Interstate 82 and Dallas Road in Richland, with the Washington State Patrol recommending that drivers turn on their lights.

Relief from blowing dust is not expected until late Thursday night.

The National Weather Service expects gusts of up to 39 mph in the Tri-Cities, with wind speeds slowing after midnight.

Clouds of windblown dust roar over the houses built on the hilltop overlooking the Meadows Springs area in south Richland. Relief from the blowing dust is not expected until late Thursday night. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

About 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Hanford Fire Department responded to a crash that involved a semi truck and other vehicles as blowing debris reduced visibility.

No major injuries were reported, but the highway was closed from the Yakima Barricade west to Highway 241, which goes to Sunnyside.