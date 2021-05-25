Spring heat wave coming. Will triple-digits arrive for Memorial Day weekend?

The temperature could get close to 100 next week in the Tri-Cities, according to The Weather Channel.

After a cool and windy week, people can make plans to get outside on Memorial Day to enjoy unseasonably hot weather.

Highs in the 70s this week in the Tri-Cities could climb to the low 80s on Saturday and the high 80s on Sunday. Then Mid-Columbia region temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees on a sunny Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service.

It has not released a forecast for the coming work week yet, but The Weather Channel says Pasco temperatures could hit 99 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Normal average highs for the end of May and start of June in the Tri-Cities are about 79 degrees.