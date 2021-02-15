Last blast of 5 days of Tri-Cities storms could bring rain. More snow possible too

Snow fell nearly continuously through the night until about 8 a.m. Monday, but a temporary end is in sight.

The National Weather Service forecast called for the chance of precipitation to drop to 30% by late afternoon on Presidents Day.

Either rain or snow is possible after 4 p.m., with rain more likely after 10 p.m. The snow level will rise to 1,300 feet and much of the Tri-Cities is as low as 400 feet of elevation.

A winter weather advisory for the Tri-Cities is set to expire at noon Monday.

Dry weather and warmer temperatures are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but snow could return Thursday.

But this time just one day of snow is forecast, not the five days of snow that have slammed the Tri-Cities since last Thursday.

A 50% chance of snow is forecast after 10 a.m. Thursday, but with just a half inch of snow possible, according to the early forecast of the weather forecast.

Monday morning the Tri-City Herald measured 12 inches of snow accumulation in Richland.

Trained observers for the weather service reported 11 inches of snow on the ground seven miles west of Kennewick and 12.5 inches of snow just north of Richland at 7 a.m. Monday.

Snowy roads

On Monday morning Kennewick police reported that even though snowplows worked through the night, cars with low clearance might have trouble driving some of the city’s streets.

Sunday night and early Monday morning officers were kept busy responding to cars stuck in the slow after sliding off slick roadways.

From Friday through Sunday night Kennewick police had responded to 45 crashes.

The number would have been higher, but people stayed at home over the weekend, the police department posted on social media. It was appreciated, the department said.

“”We cannot stress this enough, but please STAY HOME unless it’s completely necessary to be out driving,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, posted to Facebook early Monday morning.

“Not only are you placing yourselves in danger, but also other motorists, first responders and the tow truck drivers who are having to be out of their trucks,” it said.

Some drivers have been passing deputies at crash scenes at high rates of speed, it said.

Pasco police put some humor into their message to drivers: “Roses are red. Salsa is spicy. Slow down and drop back. Cause the roadways are icy.”

Richland snowplows, which had been plowing neighborhood streets, focused on plowing main roadways Sunday night.

Closures

Many businesses and schools were scheduled to be closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday.

However, it was a work day for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Employees were told not to come to work until at least 12:30 p.m. Monday except for essential staff.

Hanford nuclear reservation workers, including vitrification plant workers, also were told not to report to the site Monday for day shift unless their jobs were essential to safety and security.

And the Hermiston School District already has canceled classes for Tuesday because of road conditions in the region.

Warming weather

The high on Monday was expected to remain below freezing, but temperatures could reach 40 on Tuesday and 42 on Wednesday, according to the weather service. By Sunday the Tri-Cities high could reach 51, which is close to normal.

High temperatures normally average about 48 in February in the Tri-Cities and lows about 30.

Overnight lows should be in the mid to high 20s this week, warming to the low 30s Thursday and Friday nights.

Travel forecast

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass.

Chains were required as of Monday morning.

Another 8 to 12 inches of snow was forecast for Washington’s Birthday and then 7 to 11 inches are possible overnight. On Tuesday 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible.

Travelers heading east from the Tri-Cities on Interstate 84 should also be prepared for snowfall.

On Monday 2 to 4 inches of new snowfall were forecast at Meacham on I-84, then 5 to 9 inches of snow are possible overnight and 3 to 5 inches on Tuesday.

Freezing rain was forecast through early afternoon Monday in the Columbia River Gorge at Hood River, Oregon.