Weather Alert: More snow coming Tri-Cities way. Highways still a mess

The National Weather Service has increased its forecast for snow in the Tri-Cities to another 3 to 4 inches from Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

And that might not be the end of the snow. Another storm system might reach the Tri-Cities on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, trained observers for the weather service had reported 9.5 inches of snow accumulation in Kennewick and Prosser and 7 inches just southwest of Richland.

Snow continued falling Sunday morning and a winter weather advisory was set to take effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Tri-Cities area.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is forecast for Sunday night with more snow on Monday.

The Kennewick Police Department warned on social media that the morning commute for those who don’t have Washington’s Birthday off could be “messy.”

“Give yourself extra time,” it advised.

Weather forecast

On Monday less than 1 inch of snow is forecast, with the chance of snow dropping from 90% Sunday night to 60% on Presidents Day.

The Tuesday morning commute could be icy.

A 20% chance of freezing rain is forecast for Monday night as warmer air moves up from the south.

No more snow or rain is predicted until early Thursday morning in the Tri-Cities.

A 30% chance of rain or snow is forecast starting about 4 a.m. Rain or snow could fall until 1 p.m., with any precipitation falling as rain for the rest of the day, according to the early forecast.

Temperatures are starting to warm some.

Lows should be out of the teens and into the 20s from Sunday night through Wednesday night, with lows in the 30s starting Thursday night.

A high just above freezing is forecast for Washington’s Birthday, with highs in the upper 30s to 40 degrees forecast after that through Thursday.

High temperatures normally average about 48 in February in the Tri-Cities and lows about 30.

Snowy roads

Grocery store shelves in the Tri-Cities were picked over after grocery delivery trucks were delayed by snowy and closed highways.

The produce section at the Kennewick Fred Meyer’s was as bare Sunday as in the early days of the COVID pandemic.

Shelves where fresh bananas, yellow onions and packaged mushrooms are usually displayed were empty.

Northwest Paddleboarding in Richland, which has been offering free Tri-Cities delivery of the sleds it sales, were sold out of most types, according to its website on Sunday. It did still have some traditional steel runner sleds and Zipfy sleds in stock.

The snow kept the Mid-Columbia Libraries Tri-Cities branches closed for a second day on Sunday and at least one church in the Tri-Cities canceled in-person services.

Locust Grove Road south of Kennewick was reopened after Benton County road crews cleared snow. It was closed from Highway 395 to Plymouth Road south of Kennewick due to deep snow berms and limited visibility.

Richland city staff reported that snowplowing continued to clear residential streets. But cleared streets will still be slick, they said.

“Please drive slowly, keep safe a distance from the car in front of you and only travel if necessary,” the city posted on Facebook.

Travel forecast

Heavy snowfall is forecast for Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.

Up to 9 inches were forecast for Sunday night. The forecast for Washington’s Birthday called for 8 to 12 inches of new snow during the day and new snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches that night.

Wednesday is the only day of the coming week with no new snow in the forecast.

Chains were required on Sunday.

The interstate closed to westbound traffic for about an hour Saturday evening near Ellensburg due to several crashes.

Snow continued to fall in the Columbia River Gorge on Sunday, with new snow accumulation at Hood River, Ore., of 3 to 5 inches forecast for Sunday and freezing rain forecast midday on Monday.

Travelers heading east on Interstate 84 from the Tri-Cities should be prepared for new snowfall through Tuesday night.

A winter storm warning is in effect until then.

Another 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected on Washington’s Birthday and Tuesday at Meacham, Ore., with up to 7 inches forecast Monday night.