Bitter cold, snow forecast for Tri-Cities. Don’t plan to head to Seattle or Portland

The Tri-Cities is in for an Arctic blast of air and snow storms this week.

It could get as much as 2 inches of snow, as two storm systems move across the region Thursday night through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

An initial storm could arrive Thursday with snow most likely that night.

A 50% chance of snow is forecast that night with wind gusts in the Tri-Cities blowing snow in places.

However, less than a half inch of snow is expected.

Friday the chance of snow drops to 20%, but another storm system could move into the area Friday night or Saturday.

It will bring a 40% chance of snow Friday night, increasing to a 60% on Saturday.

New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible, according to the weather service.

More snow is expected on Sunday, with snow likely from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to be about 15 degrees below normal for February from Thursday through Sunday, before warming some on Washington’s Birthday.

The coldest temperatures of the winter are possible.

Lows will drop into the teens Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, with Saturday night now forecast to be the coldest night at about 16 degrees.

Highs are expected to drop to about 31 on Thursday and then to 27 on Friday through Sunday.

On Washington’s Birthday the high could rise to 35, with precipitation falling as rain, freezing rain or snow, according to the weather service.

It likely will not be a good weekend to travel to Western Washington and Oregon.

Travel forecast

The late week storms could bring the biggest snowfall of the winter to Seattle and Portland, according to AccuWeather.

Seattle has had just half an inch of snow this winter, but its average seasonal snowfall is 6.8 inches. It could receive about three inches through the weekend, according to AccuWeather.

Portland has had less than a tenth of an inch and typically receives 4.3 inches in winter. But it could get as much as six inches late this week, according to AccuWeather.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass from noon Thursday until at least 10 p.m. Friday.

New snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible Thursday night, with gusts up to 23 mph blowing snow.

Snow could continue to fall through at least Tuesday.

Chances are highest on Saturday, with three to five inches possible and on Sunday night through Monday night, according to the early forecast of the National Weather Service.

Snowy weather also is expected down the Columbia River Gorge. The chance of snow Thursday is 90%, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible during the day and another 3 to 5 inches overnight

More snow is likely Friday through Saturday, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible each of those days and nights, according to the weather service.