Coldest day of Tri-Cities winter expected this week. And maybe snow

What could be the coldest days of the winter are forecast for the Tri-Cities later this week.

And they could come with snow.

A 30% chance of snow is forecast Thursday and Thursday night, dropping to a 20% chance of snow on Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Saturday a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain is forecast.

However, the weather service cautions that the forecast for snow remains uncertain.

Friday is expected to be the coldest day of the winter, with a high of about 20 and an overnight low of 12 degrees, according to the weather service.

The cold air is expected to filter into the Mid-Columbia from south-central Canada as precipitation could move in from the west.

Breezy northwest winds could create frigid wind chills, making the weather feel even colder, according to the weather service.

The forecast high of 47 for the Tri-Cities on Monday is expected to drop to 38 on Wednesday and fall another 10 degrees on Thursday.

Lows should be in the 20s until dipping to 14 degrees on Thursday night and then to 12 degrees the next night.

Saturday should see some slight warming with a high near 23, rising to near 30 on Sunday, according to the weather service’s early forecast.

High temperatures normally average about 48 degrees in February in the Tri-Cities and lows about 30 degrees.

On Sunday, snow and icy roads sent cars and trucks spinning, forcing Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass to close in both directions for about an hour in the afternoon.

By Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation had lifted a requirement for chains on all vehicles that weren’t all-wheel drive. But traction tires were still advised.

A winter weather advisory with more snow was in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday for the west slopes of the Cascade Mountains and the passes. Windchill readings were possible from 21 below zero to 38 above zero on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.