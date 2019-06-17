‘Extreme’ wildfire danger possible near Tri-Cities. Red flag warning issued

Tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season Kennewick Fire Department Capt. Brian Ellis offers advice on how to keep you and your property safe during wildfire season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Fire Department Capt. Brian Ellis offers advice on how to keep you and your property safe during wildfire season.

A red flag fire warning was issued for most of Benton County from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

Much of the rest of the Mid-Columbia, including Franklin County and southern Benton County, are under a fire weather watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said the fire watch might be increased to a red flag fire warning there, also.

A series of cold fronts are crossing the Mid-Columbia on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and low humidity.

Those weather conditions, combined with warm temperatures, can contribute to extreme wildfire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Tri-Cities the wind is expected to build steadily from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. Gusts of up to 26 mph are forecast for Tuesday night and could increase to 34 to 38 mph on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures should cool some from the highs that got as hot as 101 last week, a record for June 13, and then were in the 90s over the weekend.

The high Tuesday could be in the upper 80s, falling to the low 80s by Wednesday. Thursday should be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 77.

Normal highs for the third week of June average about 83 in the Tri-Cities.