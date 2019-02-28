Just as the snow stops falling, Tri-Cities temperatures are dropping

The Tri-Cities is getting some relief from the snow for at least a few days, but that also will mean colder temperatures.

Lows will drop from about 15 degrees Friday night to as cold as 10 degrees on Saturday and Monday nights, according to the National Weather Service.

The high could drop to as cold as 22 and 23 degrees Sunday and Monday in the Tri-Cities.

Skies should be at least partly sunny through Tuesday.

However, a 20 percent chance of snow is forecast for Saturday.

Even if no fresh snow falls, winds with gusts as high as 20 mph could continue to blow snow into drifts, according to the weather service.

Temperatures should warm some starting Tuesday night as a new storm system may move over the Tri-Cities.

A chance of snow is forecast Tuesday night, and then a chance of rain and snow through next Thursday.

Icy roads spell trouble for drivers

K-12 students in Pasco and Kennewick had another snow day Thursday, but Richland students reported to school on a two-hour delay.

Most Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory employees also were told to report to work late on Thursday because of slick roads.

The Washington State Patrol responded to 20 crashes through the morning commute hours.

The canopy above several gas pumps collapsed about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a Pasco gas station at 2601 West Court Street. No cars or people were beneath it at the time.

Drain spouts main have clogged and the weight of the melting snow likely caused the collapse, according to the Pasco Fire Department.

The gas station will be closed until the canopy is checked for safety, said officials.

Abbey Prunier, an employee of Columbia Valley Chiropractic Center, uses a shovel to remove snow from the roof of the building Thursday at Tapteal Loop and West Yellowstone Avenue in Richland. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Food and blood donations need ed

Social service agencies are asking for help as the Tri-Cities continues to cope with cold and snow.

The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco, which offers shelter and meals to the homeless, has run out of canned vegetables, such as corn and green beans, and powder drink mixes.

“We are feeding many more people than normal lately and our supplies of these items are gone,” it posted on social media along with a request for donated food.

Donations can be dropped off at 221 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, on the Third Avenue side of the property.

The American Red Cross is seeking blood donors after cold and snowy weather has limited donations and caused blood drives across the nation to be canceled.

The shortage of type O blood this week has been severe, but it also is seeking blood and platelet donors with any blood type.

The agency is hoping for a boost as it teams up with HBO to celebrate the final season of Game and Thrones. People who donate by March 17 will be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 premiere of the show.

Register to give blood in the Tri-Cities area at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.

Benton County made some progress clearing and opening closed roads Thursday. Early Thursday morning it reopened Reese, Travis and Webber Canyon Roads.

The Washington state Department of Transportation reopened Highway 241 between Sunnyside and Highway 240 at about 1 p.m. Thursday.